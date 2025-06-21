Negotiation starts amid raging war

European powers meet Iran; IAEA says ‘no evidence’ Iran seeking nuclear weapons

Emergency personnel work next to burnt cars and damaged residential buildings after missile strikes by Iran on Israel’s Be’er Sheva yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Iran, Israel trade missiles, strikes for 8th day

US issues new Iran-related sanctions

Guterres urges all to 'give peace a chance'

IAEA warns against strike on nuclear facilities in Iran

UK joins other nations in pulling embassy staff from Iran

Tehran appoints new chief of intelligence at IRG

24 arrested in Iran accused of spying for Israel

639 Iranians killed in Issraeli attacks

European powers hoped to offer a "diplomatic solution" to the Iran-Israel crisis as they met with Iran in Geneva yesterday, as arch foes continue to exchange missile attacks for an eighth day.

The meeting, which is expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, comes as US President Donald Trump mulls the prospect of entering the war between the two foes.

Israel, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, launched a massive wave of strikes a week ago, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will meet his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva "to make a complete diplomatic and technical offer for negotiations", French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters.

Iranians attend an anti-Israel protest following Friday prayers in Tehran. Photo: Reuters

France and its allies, Germany and Britain, were "putting a diplomatic solution on the table", he added.

On the ground, Israel's military said it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project".

In Israel, sirens sounded in the afternoon after missiles were launched from Iran for the second time yesterday, and rescuers reported two injured, including a 16-year-old in serious condition.

A military official said that "approximately 20 missiles were launched towards Israel" in the latest salvo.

Trump has said he would decide "within the next two weeks" whether to involve the United States in the fighting.

Israel, the United States and other Western powers accuse Iran of seeking an atomic weapon, a charge that it denies.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said "a window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution" while agreeing with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon".

France's foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said that "military solutions are not long-term solutions" to ensure Iran respects its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran's Araghchi, however, rejected any prospect of talks with the United States so long as Israel continues its attacks.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council yesterday, Araghchi said Israel's attacks were a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts to reach a nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington.

"We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process," he said.

In an interview with German publication Bild, Israel's top diplomat Gideon Saar said he did not "particularly" believe in diplomacy with Iran.

"All diplomatic efforts so far have failed," said Saar, whose country had supported Trump's 2018 decision to abandon a previous nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The Iranians, according to Saar, have used negotiations "to gain time while making progress (in their nuclear programme), and I don't think they've changed their nature".

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday said he believed that there was a diplomatic solution to the crisis

He said Russia was sharing unspecified ideas with Israel and Iran about how to end the bloodshed without revealing details.

Putin said Russia was in contact with "our Israeli and Iranian friends" and that Moscow's proposals were currently being discussed.

The UN Security Council was also due to convene yesterday for a second session on the conflict, which was requested by Iran with support from Russia, China and Pakistan, a diplomat told AFP.

The escalating confrontation is quickly reaching "the point of no return", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned yesterday, saying "this madness must end as soon as possible".

UN chief Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, pleaded with all sides to "give peace a chance".

He warned that expansion of the Israel-Iran conflict could ignite a fire no one can control and called on parties to the conflict and potential parties to the conflict to de-escalate.

The Trump administration yesterday said it had issued fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting eight entities, one vessel and one person for their alleged role in providing sensitive machinery for Tehran's defence industry.

Two of the entities include shipping companies based in Hong Kong: Unico Shipping Co Ltd and Athena Shipping Co Ltd, the statement said.

The Treasury Department on Friday also issued counterterrorism-related sanctions targeting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over alleged illicit oil trading and shipping, it said in a separate statement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, meanwhile, said that while Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to 60 percent, there was no evidence it had all the components to make a functioning nuclear warhead.

"So, saying how long it would take for them, it would be pure speculation because we do not know whether there was somebody... secretly pursuing these activities," the agency's chief Rafael Grossi told CNN.

"We haven't seen that and we have to say it."

He also warned against attacks on nuclear facilities and called for maximum restraint amid Israel's strikes on Iran.

His comments came as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran could produce an atomic bomb in "a couple of weeks".

"If there's a chance for diplomacy, the president's always going to grab it, but he's not afraid to use strength as well," Leavitt said.

Any US involvement in Israel's campaign would be expected to involve the bombing of a crucial underground nuclear facility in Fordow, using powerful bunker-busting bombs that no other country possesses.

Meanwhile, Russia yesterday warned Israel against striking Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying "it will be a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl".

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said that the Kremlin is "particularly concerned about the safety of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which employs Russian specialists."

In Iran, people fleeing Israel's attacks described frightening scenes and difficult living conditions, including food shortages and limited internet access.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said authorities had restricted internet access to avoid "problems" like cyberattacks.

Protests broke out in Tehran and other cities after Friday prayers, with demonstrators chanting slogans in support of their leaders, state television showed.

"I will sacrifice my life for my leader," read a protester's banner, a reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Switzerland yesterday announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Tehran, adding that it would continue to fulfil its role representing US interests in Iran.

Britain yesterday withdrew its embassy staff from Iran, following in the footsteps of other European nations as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The death toll in Israel from Iranian missile strikes since June 13 was 25 people, according to authorities.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran. Top military leaders and scientists are among those killed.

According to Israeli, Western and regional officials, Israel's sweeping campaign of airstrikes aims to do more than destroy Iran's nuclear centrifuges and missile capabilities. It seeks to shatter the foundations of Khamenei's government and leave it near collapse.

Netanyahu wants Iran weakened enough to be forced into fundamental concessions on permanently abandoning its nuclear enrichment, its ballistic missile programme and its support for militant groups across the region, the sources said.

The Israeli PM on Thursday said that he is being asked whether Israel is targeting the downfall of the Iranian regime. "That may be the result," he said. "But it's up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom. Freedom is never cheap."