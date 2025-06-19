Heavy damage reported at four sites in Israel after Iran missile attack

Emergency personnel stand near a damaged building following a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 19, 2025. REUTERS

Key Updates-

Iranian nuclear sites targeted, Israeli hospital hit

'I may do it. I may not do it,' Trump says on joining attacks

Iran's supreme leader warned Trump of "irreparable harm" if the US joins Israeli attacks

Netanyahu says Israel 'progressing step by step' towards eliminating Iranian nuclear, missile threats

Putin: Don't want to discuss possibility of Iran leader killing

Iran to impose temporary restrictions on internet access

Iran and Israel traded further air attacks on Thursday as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States would join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities.

A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed two dozen civilians in Israel.

Here are the real-time updates -

[12:50pm]

Iranian official warns US against involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

Iran's deputy foreign minister warned against any direct US involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying Iran had "all the necessary options on the table", in comments reported by Iranian state media on Thursday.

"If the US wants to actively intervene in support of Israel, Iran will have no other option but to use its tools to teach aggressors a lesson and defend itself ... our military decision-makers have all necessary options on the table," Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to state media.

"Our recommendation to the US is to at least stand by if they do not wish to stop Israel's aggression," he said.

Reuters

[12:20pm]

Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike

AFP

[12:17pm]

Iraq's top Shiite cleric warns against any targeting of Iran's leadership

AFP

[12:15pm]

Israel army says struck 'inactive nuclear reactor' in Iran's Arak; targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear site again

The Israeli army said Thursday it had struck Iran's Natanz nuclear site again, as well as an "inactive nuclear reactor" in Arak during overnight raids.

The air force "struck a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz", the military said, adding that "the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production".

AFP

[12:05pm]

Israeli military says it targeted nuclear sites in Iran's Natanz and Arak overnight

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had targeted the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran overnight and what it called a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz.

Reuters

[11:50am]

At least 32 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: rescuers

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said Thursday that at least 32 people were injured following Iran's latest missile strikes, which an Israeli military official said involved "dozens of ballistic missiles".

In a statement, an MDA spokesperson said that medics were "providing medical treatment and evacuating to hospitals two people in serious condition... as well as 30 people in mild condition with blast and shrapnel injuries".

It added that additional MDA teams were treating "several injured individuals at multiple scenes."

AFP

[11:35am]

US moves military assets, limits access to its largest Middle East base

The US military has moved some aircraft and ships from bases in the Middle East that may be vulnerable to any potential Iranian attack, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The moves come as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing whether the United States would join Israel's bombardment of Iran's nuclear and missile sites, as residents fled its capital on the sixth day of the air assault.

Separately, the US embassy in Qatar issued an alert on Thursday temporarily restricting its personnel from accessing the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, which is located in the desert outside Doha.

Reuters

[11:25am]

Heavy damage reported at four sites in Israel after Iran missile attack

There were four impact sites. Three in central Israel, in the Gush Dan area as it is called. So that is the larger Tel Aviv area.

There was Heavy damage sustained to some buildings. One in Holon is reported to have collapsed. There was also an impact site … near Soroka hospital.

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Aftermath of a strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan/Reuters

Al Jazeera

[10:58am]

Iranian media reports new salvo of missiles fired at Israel

Iranian media reported a new salvo of missiles fired at Israel Thursday, as the rivals traded fire for a seventh day.

"The missiles roared over Tel Aviv," the Iranian news agency Fars reported, while state television broadcast live images of the commercial hub.

AFP

[10:55am]

Israel says hospital in south hit after Iran missile attack

Israel's foreign ministry reported a direct hit on a hospital in the south on Thursday, after Iran fired a fresh salvo of missiles at the country.

"BREAKING: A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel. More details to follow," the foreign ministry posted on X.

A spokesperson for the hospital reported "damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damage, including injuries. We ask the public not to come to the hospital at this time."

AFP

[10:50am]

US embassy in Qatar temporarily limits airbase access for its personnel

The US embassy in Qatar curbed access on Thursday to the Al Udeid Air Base for its personnel, urging greater vigilance by US citizens in "an abundance of caution" amid regional hostilities.

The US base is its largest such military facility in the Middle East.

Reuters

[10:40am]

Israel has struck near Khondab heavy-water facility, Iran news agency says

An area near the heavy-water research reactor in Khondab, part of Iran's nuclear programme, was hit by Israel, the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday.

Officials announced the facility was evacuated prior to the attack and there is no radiation risk, ISNA added.

The research reactor was partially built and previously known as Arak, with Tehran informing the UN nuclear watchdog that it plans operating the facility next year.

Reuters

[10:10am]

Israel army says sirens sound after missiles launched from Iran

AFP

[09:30am]

Japan prepares planes for Iran, Israel evacuations

apan has ordered military planes to be on standby to evacuate its nationals from Iran and Israel, Tokyo's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

"In view of the increasingly tense situation in the Middle East, we have decided to move Self-Defense Forces aircraft to Djibouti," he told reporters.

Around 1,000 Japanese nationals are believed to live in Israel, and around 280 in Iran, defence minister Gen Nakatani said, citing the foreign ministry.

AFP

[09:00am]

Iran-Israel war: latest developments

Israel and Iran exchanged fire again on Thursday, the seventh day of strikes in their most intense confrontation in history, fuelling fears of a drawn-out conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

Here are the latest developments:

- New attacks -

Israel's military said it was carrying out new strikes on Tehran and other parts of Iran on Thursday morning. It told two villages, Arak and Khondab, to evacuate.

Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel meanwhile, and the military said shortly afterwards it had intercepted a drone launched from Iran.

The fresh exchanges came a day after Iran said it had fired Fattah hypersonic missiles at Israel.

Israel's military said it was "flying over surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites... (and) striking those attempting to reactivate sites that have already been hit".

Israel's air defence systems appear to have been largely successful in intercepting the daily barrages of Iranian missiles and drones.

An Israeli military official, who asked not to be named, said that Iran had fired around 400 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones since Friday.

About 20 missiles had struck civilian areas in Israel, the official added.

- Near-total internet blackout -

Iran was in a "near-total national internet blackout", London-based watchdog NetBlocks wrote on X.

Iran announced last week that it was placing temporary restrictions on the internet, with the communication ministry saying Wednesday that heavier limits were being imposed due to Israel's "abuse of the country's communication network for military purposes".

Iranian media later reported that Israel briefly hacked the state television broadcast, airing footage of women's protests and urging people to take to the streets.

Numerous sites and apps have remained at least partially inaccessible.

State television appealed to Iranians on Tuesday to delete WhatsApp from their phones, charging that the messaging app gathers users' location and personal data and "communicates them to the Zionist enemy".

A WhatsApp spokesperson expressed concern the "false reports will be an excuse for our services to be blocked".

- Trump on strikes, talks -

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was considering whether to join Israel's strikes, and that Iran had reached out seeking negotiations on ending the conflict.

"I may do it, I may not do it," Trump told reporters. "I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate."

Trump said Iran had even suggested sending officials to the White House for talks, an assertion Iranian officials denied.

Asked if it was too late for negotiations, Trump said: "Nothing is too late."

The Wall Street Journal reported Trump has told aides he has approved attack plans but is holding off to see if Iran will give up its nuclear programme.

He is due to receive an intelligence briefing on Thursday, a US holiday, the White House said, while top US diplomat Marco Rubio will meet his UK counterpart for talks expected to focus on the conflict.

- Khamenei warns US -

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech read on state television: "This nation will never surrender."

"America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage," he said.

Trump had said on Tuesday that the United States knows where Khamenei is located but will not kill him "for now".

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday his country was committed to "diplomacy" and was acting in "self-defence" against Israel's assault.

- Israel says hit security HQ -

AFP journalists heard blasts across Tehran throughout the day on Wednesday, with smoke billowing over parts of the city.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in the afternoon that air force jets had "destroyed the internal security headquarters of the Iranian regime -- the main arm of repression of the Iranian dictator".

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to end strikes on targets in Iran not linked to nuclear activities or ballistic missiles, his office said.

- 'Painful losses' -

Foreign governments have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from both countries, with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announcing plans on Wednesday to get Americans out by air and sea.

Israel's attacks have hit nuclear and military facilities around Iran, as well as residential areas.

Residential areas in Israel have also been hit.

Netanyahu acknowledged "painful losses", but added: "The home front is solid, the people are strong."

The prime minister's office said Monday that at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded since Iran's retaliatory strikes began Friday.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not updated the toll since.

- Putin eyes 'solution' -

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a deal to end the war was possible.

He also claimed Israel's strikes on Iran had led to a "consolidation" of support in Iranian society around its leaders.

"This is a delicate issue, and of course we need to be very careful here, but in my opinion, a solution can be found," Putin told foreign journalists, including AFP.

He had previously proposed to act as a mediator, prompting both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron to question his suitability given Russia's war in Ukraine.

AFP

[08:00am]

Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement

Iran and Israel traded further air attacks on Thursday as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States would join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities.

A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed two dozen civilians in Israel.

Reuters

[07:45am]

Israel warns Iranians in two villages to leave before it 'targets military infrastructure'

The Israeli military advised Iranians in two villages to leave early Thursday before it carried out strikes on "military infrastructure".

"The IDF issues an urgent warning to residents, workers and those present in the area of the two Iranian villages of Arak and Khondab, in the areas marked on the map, to evacuate immediately before the IDF targets military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," it wrote in a Telegram post in Arabic and Farsi using the military's official acronym.

AFP

[07:20am]

US officials preparing for possible strike on Iran in coming days, Bloomberg reports

Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report, citing the people, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change. Some of the people, according to Bloomberg, pointed to potential plans for a weekend strike.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday outside the White House, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel's campaign. "I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," he said.

Reuters

[07:10am]

Trump faces uproar from MAGA base over possible Iran strike

The prospect of a US strike against Iran has exposed divisions in the coalition of supporters that brought President Donald Trump to power, with some of his base urging him not to get the country involved in a new Middle East war.

Some of Trump's most prominent Republican allies, including top lieutenant Steve Bannon, have found themselves in the unusual position of being at odds with a president who largely shares their isolationist tendencies.

Bannon, one of many influential voices from Trump's "America First" coalition, on Wednesday urged caution about the US military joining Israel in trying to destroy Iran's nuclear program in the absence of a diplomatic deal.

"We can't do this again," Bannon told reporters at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor in Washington. "We'll tear the country apart. We can't have another Iraq."

Reuters

[03:34am]

Pakistan Army Chief Discusses Israel-Iran Conflict With Trump

President Donald Trump met with Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, in Washington to discuss various issues, including the possibility of US support for Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The meeting came as the US considers joining Israel's attacks on Iran, and Pakistan has signaled its willingness to play a mediating role in the Middle East conflict.

The meeting between Trump and Munir has sparked concerns in India, which has strained ties with Washington, and has implications for regional security and trade relations.

Bloomberg

[12:00am]

Iran will not accept 'imposed war or peace'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday said the nation would never surrender as demanded by President Donald Trump and warned the United States it would face "irreparable damage" if it intervenes in support of its ally.

The speech came six days into the conflict, with Trump demanding Iran's "unconditional surrender" while boasting the United States could kill Khamenei and fuelling speculation about a possible intervention.

Yesterday, Trump said he was considering whether the United States would join Israeli strikes on Iran and said that Tehran had reached out to seek negotiations on ending the conflict.

Trump added that his patience "had already run out" with Iran and repeated his call for the Islamic republic's "unconditional surrender."

Amid the escalating war, with attacks being carried out daily on Iran's nuclear and defence sites, Russia's foreign ministry yesterday warned that the world was "millimetres away from catastrophe".

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned that direct US military assistance to Israel could radically destabilise the situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing was "deeply concerned" that the conflict "may get out of control".

"Israel's acts of disregarding international law and international rules has caused the situation in the Middle East to suddenly become tense, and China is also deeply concerned that the situation may get out of control," Wang told his Egyptian counterpart in a phone call, China's foreign ministry said yesterday.

The conflict began Friday, when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

"This nation will never surrender," Khamenei said in a speech read on state television, in which he called Trump's ultimatum "unacceptable".

Iran "will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace", Khamenei said.

"Those who know Iran and its history know that Iranians do not answer well to the language of threat".

"America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage," he said.

Khamenei, in power since 1989 and the final arbiter of all matters of state in Iran, had earlier vowed the country would show "no mercy" towards Israel's leaders.

The speech followed a night of strikes, with Israeli attacks destroying two buildings making centrifuge components for Iran's nuclear programme near Tehran, according to the UN nuclear watchdog.

"More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... carried out a series of air strikes in the Tehran area over the past few hours," the Israeli military said.

It later added that its fighter jets attacked more than 40 missile infrastructures, missile storage sites, and military operatives of the Iranian regime.

Centrifuges are vital for uranium enrichment, the sensitive process that can produce fuel for reactors or, in highly extended form, the core of a nuclear warhead.

Iran also sent missile salvos at Israel overnight and yesterday, including hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles.

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

No missile struck Tel Aviv overnight, though AFP photos showed Israel's air defence systems activated to intercept missiles over the commercial hub. It was not clear if the missiles sent later hit targets.

Iran also sent a "swarm of drones" towards Israel, while the Israeli military said it had intercepted a total of 10 drones launched from Iran.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military told Iranians to leave parts of the capital for their safety.

According to Reuters, traffic was backed up on highways leading out of the city of 10 million people fearing escalation.

A day after he urged Iran to surrender, Trump yesterday ramped up his threats.

"I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked if he had decided whether to launch US air strikes.

Trump said Iran had even suggested sending officials to the White House for talks on Tehran's nuclear program in a bid to end Israel's air assault, but added that it was "very late."

"I said it's very late to be talking. We may meet. There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference," Trump added.

Trump had favoured a diplomatic route to end Iran's nuclear program, seeking a deal to replace the one he tore up in his first term in 2018.

But since Israel launched strikes on Iran six days ago, Trump has moved in behind the key US ally and is now weighing whether to use US military power against Tehran too.

Asked what he had told Netanyahu in a call on Tuesday, he said: "Keep going. I speak to him every day, he's a good man, doing a lot."

The US president, however, rebuffed Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying Russia should end its own war in Ukraine first.

"He actually offered to help mediate, I said, 'do me a favour, mediate your own. Let's mediate Russia first, okay? You can worry about this later," Trump said.

Iran later denied it had offered to send officials to Washington.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House," Iran's mission to the UN said in a post on X.

"The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to "take out" Iran's Supreme Leader."

The US has so far taken only indirect actions, including helping to shoot down missiles fired toward Israel.

But Washington has important capabilities that Israel lacks, including massive bombs able to destroy Iran's nuclear enrichment plant, built deep under a mountain at Fordow.

Media reports have suggested that the US was deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes.

Amid the war of words, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday said Iran had the "legitimate" right to defend itself in the face of Israel's "thuggery and state terrorism,".

Iran has been exploring options for leverage, including veiled threats to hit the global oil market by restricting access to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important shipping artery for oil. Tehran has in the past threatened to close the strait but has never followed through.

Inside Iran, the biggest attacks since war with Iraq in the 1980s have wiped out an echelon of senior leadership.

Authorities are intent on preventing panic and shortages, and fewer images of destruction have been allowed to circulate than in the early days of the bombing, when state media showed pictures of explosions, fires and flattened apartments. A ban on filming by the public has been imposed.

Iranian officials have reported at least 224 deaths in Israeli attacks, mostly civilians, though that toll has not been updated for days.

However, AP quoting a Washington-based Iranian human rights group said at least 585 people, including 239 civilians, have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in Iran.

Since Friday, Iran has fired around 400 missiles at Israel, some 40 of which have pierced through air defences, killing 24 people, all of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

During the Gaza war, Israel dealt heavy blows to Iran's regional allies Hamas and Hezbollah, limiting Iran's ability to retaliate through strikes by its proxy fighters close to Israeli borders. Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, propped up by Iran through 13 years of war, was toppled last year.