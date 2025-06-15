Latest developments of the Iran-Israel conflict

Responders work amid building rubble following a strike by an Iranian missile in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on June 15, 2025. Photo: AFP/Jack Guez

Israel and Iran traded heavy fire for a third straight day on Sunday, with mounting casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the longtime foes.

Strikes in both countries persisted throughout the day, as the death rose following Israel's large-scale attacks on Friday aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, sparking retaliation.

The intensity of the exchanges between the two adversaries has reached new heights, fuel;ing concerns of a drawn-out conflict that could engulf the Middle East, even as world leaders call for restraint and a halt to the violence.

Here are the latest developments:

Rising death tolls

Death tolls mounted on both sides, with heavy fire also hitting residential areas.

Iran unleashed multiple waves of missiles at Israel from late Saturday throughout Sunday, killing 10 people, including children, and bringing the overall death toll since Tehran launched retaliatory strikes to 13, with 380 others wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Iran pay "a very heavy price" for the civilian deaths.

Sirens sounded again in multiple areas of Israel on Sunday afternoon after Iran launched a new barrage, though Israelis were told soon after it was safe to leave shelters.

Israeli attacks on Iran killed at least 128 people from Friday to Saturday, including children, Iranian media reported, citing the health ministry, with hundreds more wounded.

With no end of the fighting in sight, Iran opened mosques, metro stations and schools as shelters for citizens from Israel attacks, as the Israeli military warned Iranians to leave areas near weapons facilities.

Expanding targets

The Israeli military said Sunday its forces struck more than 80 targets in Tehran overnight, as its attacks expanded from Iranian military and nuclear facilities, as well as killing top commanders and scientists, to hit also oil infrastructure and government buildings.

Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran on Sunday.

The day before, Israel's military said it was attacking dozens of missile launchers in Iran after announcing it had targeted air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area.

Iranian media on Sunday reported Israeli strikes had targeted the police headquarters and the defence ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as a facility affiliated with the ministry in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, according to the Revolutionary Guards.

Israel said it had intercepted seven drones launched towards its territory, as it also faced attack from Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, which on Sunday said they launched several missiles at Israel.

Faltering nuclear diplomacy

The fierce exchanges of fire came amid talks between Tehran and Washington seeking to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it denies.

The sixth round of negotiations set for Sunday in Oman have been called off, with Tehran saying it would not attend talks with Washington as long as Israel kept up its attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday hit out at Israel, saying its attacks are an "attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations".

Araghchi also accused Israel of having "crossed a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites.

Tehran has accused the UN nuclear watchdog of inaction over the Israeli strikes and pledging to limit cooperation with the agency.

International unease

Countries have voiced growing alarm over the conflict spilling into the wider region, calling for de-escalation.

Araghchi on Sunday slammed one of Israel's strikes on a major gas facility along the Gulf coast, saying any military activity in the key waters "could involve the entire region -- and possibly the whole world".

He said Tehran had "solid proof" that US forces and bases in the region had supported Israel in its attacks.

Washington -- a top Israel ally and Tehran rival -- has denied involvement and called for an end to the exchanges of fire, with President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterating a call for the two sides to "make a deal".

Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a warning to Iran saying it would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacked the United States.