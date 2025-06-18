Israeli strikes put world 'millimetres from catastrophe': Russia

Russia has said that Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear facilities put world "millimetres from catastrophe", according to Russia's state news agency.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today that the world was "millimetres away from catastrophe" due to daily Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, reported RIA.

Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other today as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day despite a call from US President Donald Trump for Iran's unconditional surrender.