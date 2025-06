Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Iranian Red Crescent said Monday that three of its rescuers were killed by an Israeli air strike in northwest Tehran.

"This incident is not only a crime against international humanitarian law but also a blatant attack on humanity and morality," the organisation said in a statement, adding that the three workers were aiding the wounded in the capital's Shahid Bagheri district.