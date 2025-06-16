Israel-Iran conflict
AFP, Jerusalem
Mon Jun 16, 2025 08:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 08:16 PM

Most Viewed

Israel-Iran conflict
Israel-Iran conflict

Israel army urges evacuation of Tehran district ahead of attack

Mon Jun 16, 2025 08:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 08:16 PM
AFP, Jerusalem
Mon Jun 16, 2025 08:14 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 08:16 PM
Israel's attack on Iran 2025
The ongoing war against Iran is part of Israel’s long-standing obsession with maintaining its monopoly on nuclear technology in the Middle East. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel's military urged residents of a northern district of Tehran to evacuate "immediately" today, saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

"In the coming hours, the (Israeli miliary) will operate in the area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime", the military said in a post on X in Persian, indicating a part of Tehran's District 3 on a map and telling citizens to "evacuate the marked area" for safety.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশি পাইলটের বর্ণনায় মাঝআকাশে ইরান-ইসরায়েল সংঘাত

ভারত হয়ে ওমান ও সংযুক্ত আরব আমিরাত পেরিয়ে আমরা বাহরাইনের আকাশে পৌঁছাই। স্থানীয় সময় তখন ভোর ৫টা ছুঁই ছুঁই। ৪০ হাজার ফুট উচ্চতা থেকে পৃথিবীর দৃশ্য সব সময়ই মনোমুগ্ধকর। কিন্তু সেই মুগ্ধতা মুহূর্তেই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানে ইসরায়েলি আগ্রাসনের প্রতি নিন্দা জানাল ওআইসি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে