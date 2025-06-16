Israel army urges evacuation of Tehran district ahead of attack

The ongoing war against Iran is part of Israel’s long-standing obsession with maintaining its monopoly on nuclear technology in the Middle East. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel's military urged residents of a northern district of Tehran to evacuate "immediately" today, saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

"In the coming hours, the (Israeli miliary) will operate in the area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime", the military said in a post on X in Persian, indicating a part of Tehran's District 3 on a map and telling citizens to "evacuate the marked area" for safety.