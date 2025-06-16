Iran's IRGC commander, soldier killed in Israeli attack

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on June 15, 2025, shows damaged buildings at the Bid Kaneh missile facility, southwest of Tehran, Iran on June 15, 2025. AFP

The Ansar al-Mahdi Corp, a unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that an Israeli attack in Zanjan province killed one of its commanders and one soldier.

Tasnim, a news agency affiliated with the IRGC, identified the dead as Reza Najafi, a commander of the IRGC in the Ijrud district of Zanjan, and Hassan Rasouli, a soldier.

More than 220 people, including military officials, scientists, and women and children, have been killed across Iran since Israel launched its attack on Friday.