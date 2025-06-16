Iran's IRGC commander, soldier killed in Israeli attack
The Ansar al-Mahdi Corp, a unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that an Israeli attack in Zanjan province killed one of its commanders and one soldier.
Tasnim, a news agency affiliated with the IRGC, identified the dead as Reza Najafi, a commander of the IRGC in the Ijrud district of Zanjan, and Hassan Rasouli, a soldier.
More than 220 people, including military officials, scientists, and women and children, have been killed across Iran since Israel launched its attack on Friday.
