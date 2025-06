Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian looks on as he attends a press conference with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran. February 19, 2025. Photo: WANA via REUTERS

Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons but will pursue its right to nuclear energy and research, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday, reiterating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's religious edict against weapons of mass destruction.