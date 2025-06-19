Iran will not accept ‘imposed war or peace’

Says Khamenei, vows ‘irreparable damage’ to US if it intervenes; Trump says ‘patience has run out’ with Iran, weighs options

Israel says 40 defence, missile sites hit in Iran

Iran fires hypersonic missiles, drones at Israel

Russia warns world 'millimetres away from catastrophe'; Putin offers to mediate crisis

Erdogan slams Israel's 'state terrorism'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday said the nation would never surrender as demanded by President Donald Trump and warned the United States it would face "irreparable damage" if it intervenes in support of its ally.

The speech came six days into the conflict, with Trump demanding Iran's "unconditional surrender" while boasting the United States could kill Khamenei and fuelling speculation about a possible intervention.

Yesterday, Trump said he was considering whether the United States would join Israeli strikes on Iran and said that Tehran had reached out to seek negotiations on ending the conflict.

Trump added that his patience "had already run out" with Iran and repeated his call for the Islamic republic's "unconditional surrender."

Amid the escalating war, with attacks being carried out daily on Iran's nuclear and defence sites, Russia's foreign ministry yesterday warned that the world was "millimetres away from catastrophe".

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned that direct US military assistance to Israel could radically destabilise the situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing was "deeply concerned" that the conflict "may get out of control".

"Israel's acts of disregarding international law and international rules has caused the situation in the Middle East to suddenly become tense, and China is also deeply concerned that the situation may get out of control," Wang told his Egyptian counterpart in a phone call, China's foreign ministry said yesterday.

The conflict began Friday, when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

"This nation will never surrender," Khamenei said in a speech read on state television, in which he called Trump's ultimatum "unacceptable".

Iran "will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace", Khamenei said.

"Those who know Iran and its history know that Iranians do not answer well to the language of threat".

"America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage," he said.

Khamenei, in power since 1989 and the final arbiter of all matters of state in Iran, had earlier vowed the country would show "no mercy" towards Israel's leaders.

The speech followed a night of strikes, with Israeli attacks destroying two buildings making centrifuge components for Iran's nuclear programme near Tehran, according to the UN nuclear watchdog.

"More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... carried out a series of air strikes in the Tehran area over the past few hours," the Israeli military said.

It later added that its fighter jets attacked more than 40 missile infrastructures, missile storage sites, and military operatives of the Iranian regime.

Centrifuges are vital for uranium enrichment, the sensitive process that can produce fuel for reactors or, in highly extended form, the core of a nuclear warhead.

Iran also sent missile salvos at Israel overnight and yesterday, including hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles.

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

No missile struck Tel Aviv overnight, though AFP photos showed Israel's air defence systems activated to intercept missiles over the commercial hub. It was not clear if the missiles sent later hit targets.

Iran also sent a "swarm of drones" towards Israel, while the Israeli military said it had intercepted a total of 10 drones launched from Iran.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military told Iranians to leave parts of the capital for their safety.

According to Reuters, traffic was backed up on highways leading out of the city of 10 million people fearing escalation.

A day after he urged Iran to surrender, Trump yesterday ramped up his threats.

"I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked if he had decided whether to launch US air strikes.

Trump said Iran had even suggested sending officials to the White House for talks on Tehran's nuclear program in a bid to end Israel's air assault, but added that it was "very late."

"I said it's very late to be talking. We may meet. There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference," Trump added.

Trump had favoured a diplomatic route to end Iran's nuclear program, seeking a deal to replace the one he tore up in his first term in 2018.

But since Israel launched strikes on Iran six days ago, Trump has moved in behind the key US ally and is now weighing whether to use US military power against Tehran too.

Asked what he had told Netanyahu in a call on Tuesday, he said: "Keep going. I speak to him every day, he's a good man, doing a lot."

The US president, however, rebuffed Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying Russia should end its own war in Ukraine first.

"He actually offered to help mediate, I said, 'do me a favour, mediate your own. Let's mediate Russia first, okay? You can worry about this later," Trump said.

Iran later denied it had offered to send officials to Washington.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House," Iran's mission to the UN said in a post on X.

"The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to "take out" Iran's Supreme Leader."

The US has so far taken only indirect actions, including helping to shoot down missiles fired toward Israel.

But Washington has important capabilities that Israel lacks, including massive bombs able to destroy Iran's nuclear enrichment plant, built deep under a mountain at Fordow.

Media reports have suggested that the US was deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes.

Amid the war of words, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday said Iran had the "legitimate" right to defend itself in the face of Israel's "thuggery and state terrorism,".

Iran has been exploring options for leverage, including veiled threats to hit the global oil market by restricting access to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important shipping artery for oil. Tehran has in the past threatened to close the strait but has never followed through.

Inside Iran, the biggest attacks since war with Iraq in the 1980s have wiped out an echelon of senior leadership.

Authorities are intent on preventing panic and shortages, and fewer images of destruction have been allowed to circulate than in the early days of the bombing, when state media showed pictures of explosions, fires and flattened apartments. A ban on filming by the public has been imposed.

Iranian officials have reported at least 224 deaths in Israeli attacks, mostly civilians, though that toll has not been updated for days.

However, AP quoting a Washington-based Iranian human rights group said at least 585 people, including 239 civilians, have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in Iran.

Since Friday, Iran has fired around 400 missiles at Israel, some 40 of which have pierced through air defences, killing 24 people, all of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

During the Gaza war, Israel dealt heavy blows to Iran's regional allies Hamas and Hezbollah, limiting Iran's ability to retaliate through strikes by its proxy fighters close to Israeli borders. Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, propped up by Iran through 13 years of war, was toppled last year.