AFP, Tehran
Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:24 AM

Iran vows to 'pummel' Israel until attacks stop

The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025. File photo: AP

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that Iranian forces will "pummel" Israel until the attacks against the Islamic republic stop.

"Our powerful Armed Forces are making clear to the world that the war criminals hiding in shelters in Tel Aviv will not go unpunished for their crimes," said Araghchi in a post on X. "We will continue to pummel the cowards for as long as needed to make sure that they are no longer firing at our people," he added.

