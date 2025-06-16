Iran urges European powers to stop Israeli 'aggression'
Iran on Monday urged Britain, France and Germany to pressure Israel to stop its deadly attacks on Iran as fighting raged between the two foes for a fourth day.
"Germany, France and England should have very clearly condemned the Zionist regime's crimes, especially against the Natanz nuclear facility," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that European powers should focus on "stopping the aggression" and holding Israel "accountable".
