Iran urges European powers to stop Israeli 'aggression'

Smoke billows for the second day from the Shahran oil depot, northwest of Tehran, on June 16, 2025. Iran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities early on June 16, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation. Photo: AFP

Iran on Monday urged Britain, France and Germany to pressure Israel to stop its deadly attacks on Iran as fighting raged between the two foes for a fourth day.

"Germany, France and England should have very clearly condemned the Zionist regime's crimes, especially against the Natanz nuclear facility," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that European powers should focus on "stopping the aggression" and holding Israel "accountable".