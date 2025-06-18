Iran TV anchor hailed as symbol of resistance after live broadcast during Israeli strike

This image grab taken from footage broadcast by Iran's IRINN news on June 16, 2025, shows a news reporter gesturing as she presents the news seconds before a loud explosion. AFP

An Iranian news anchor has become a national symbol of resilience after continuing her broadcast during an Israeli air strike on Tehran.

Sahar Emami was presenting live on Iranian state television this week when loud explosions interrupted the programme, filling the studio with smoke and debris. Despite the chaos, she addressed viewers directly: "The sound you just heard is the sound of the aggressor attacking our homeland… seeking to stifle rightfulness and truth."

Moments later, a second explosion forced her to evacuate the studio. Emami returned on air from another location minutes later, even as videos circulating online showed fire and smoke rising from the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). Three people were killed in the strike, including two IRIB staff.

Government officials and state media quickly praised Emami, dubbing her the "Iranian lioness". President Masoud Pezeshkian described her as a "symbol of resilience," while government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani likened her to Gordafarid, a legendary Persian heroine. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called her "the voice of Iran".

A mural featuring Emami was unveiled within 24 hours in Tehran's Vali-e Asr square, accompanied by a verse from Ferdowsi's epic Shahnameh.

Emami, 40, holds a degree in agricultural engineering and joined IRIB in 2008. While the broadcaster faces criticism for its alignment with the state, Emami's actions drew admiration—even from some regime critics.

