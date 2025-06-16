Iran state TV, radio 'about to disappear': Israel defence minister

Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day. Photo: AFP

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said today that Iran's state television and radio were "about to disappear", after an evacuation warning was issued for the district in Tehran where the broadcaster is based.

"The Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear," he said in a statement. "Evacuation of nearby residents has begun."

Israel's military urged residents in a portion of the capital's northern District 3 to evacuate "immediately" on Monday, saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

"In the coming hours, the (Israeli military) will operate in the area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime," the military said in a post on X in Persian.

The area marked for evacuation is an upmarket part of the Iranian capital home to at least four hospitals and medical centres, a major police building and state broadcaster IRIB.

It also houses several embassies, including those of Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, as well as UN offices and the Agence France-Presse bureau.

Earlier today, the Israeli army said that it had achieved "total air superiority in the skies over Tehran".