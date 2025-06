Rescuers work near a damaged building following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025. AFP

Iran said it "successfully" struck Israel with a salvo of missiles on Monday, as Israeli rescuers reported three deaths and damage to residential buildings in multiple cities.

"A new wave of air-to-air missile attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... enabled missiles to successfully and effectively hit" targets in Israel, the Guards said in a statement quoted by the official IRNA news agency.