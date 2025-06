Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day. Photo: AFP

Iranian media said Sunday that police had arrested two suspects over alleged links to Israel's Mossad spy agency, on the third day of heavy exchange of fire between the two foes.

"Two members of the Mossad terrorist team who were making bombs, explosives, booby traps and electronic equipment were arrested" in Alborz province, west of Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a police spokesperson.