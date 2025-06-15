Israeli military says it struck nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan

Portraits of Iranian military generals and nuclear scientists, killed in Israel's June 13 attack are displayed above a road, as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025. AFP

Key updates-

Death toll from Iran's attacks on Israel has risen to 10, with more than 200 wounded. 3 remain missing.

Israel says Iran fired some 80 missiles, caused damage at oil refinery in Haifa.

Yemen's Houthis say they took part in the Iranian operation.

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is acting in "self-defence" and will de-escalate as soon as Israel stops its strikes.

Israel continues its attacks on Iran, hitting a defence facility in Isfahan and an electronics factory in Shiraz.

Israel issues new threats to Iranian citizens, telling them to leave areas around weapons production factories.

Trump says Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's attacks on Iran

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, stoking fears of a wider conflict after Israel expanded its surprise campaign against its main rival with a strike on the world's biggest gas field.

Tehran called off nuclear talks that Washington had said were the only way to halt Israel's bombing, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.

Here are real-time updates-

04:25pm

Britain's finance minister signals possible support for Israel in Iran conflict

Britain could potentially support Israel in its conflict with Iran, but the decision to send additional military jets to the Middle East was made mainly to protect British bases and personnel, British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Sunday.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks by Israel so far were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.

Speaking to Sky News, Reeves called for a de-escalation in the conflict and said the decision to send additional jets to the region was a "precautionary move".

Reuters

04:20pm

Israel's El Al cancels flights to and from many cities until June 23

Israel's El Al Airlines has cancelled flights to and from many European cities as well as Tokyo and Moscow until June 23 owning to the conflict between Israel and Iran, it said on Sunday.

Reuters

04:15pm

Iranians can shelter in mosques, schools and subways, government spokesperson says

Iranians can seek shelter in mosques and schools during Israeli attacks, as well as subway systems, which will be open at all times from tonight, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state TV on Sunday.

"There is no problem with the provision of food, medicine, fuel," she added.

Reuters

04:05pm

Israeli military says it struck nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan

The Israeli military has struck a nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan, a military spokesperson said in a post on X on Sunday.

The spokesperson did not provide a time frame for the attack.

Reuters

03:55pm

Iran says it has arrested two members of Israel's intelligence agency, Tasnim reports

Iran said it had arrested two individuals it accused of being members of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in Alborz province while they were preparing explosives and electronic devices, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Reuters

03:25pm

Iran says Israel attack on Gulf gas facility attempt 'to expand war'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Israel's attack on a major gas facility along the Gulf coast was an attempt "to expand the war beyond" Iran.

"Dragging the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake, likely deliberate and intended to extend the war beyond Iranian territory," said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats.

He was referring to the strike on a facility operating at South Pars, located offshore near Iran's southern Bushehr province. The field supplies around 70 percent of Iran's domestic natural gas.

AFP

03:05pm

Iran media says Israel attacks defence ministry facility in Isfahan

Iranian media said Sunday that Israel attacked a facility affiliated with the defence ministry in the central city of Isfahan, on the third consecutive day of Israeli strikes.

"One of the centres affiliated with the Ministry of Defence in Isfahan was attacked, and possible damages are under investigation," ISNA news agency reported quoting deputy provincial governor Akbar Salehi.

AFP

03:00pm

Israel says airspace remains closed for third day amid Iran fighting

Israeli authorities said the country's airspace was closed Sunday for a third consecutive day, after two nights of deadly missile strikes from Iran in response to Israel's military campaign.

"Due to the security situation and in accordance with the instructions of security authorities, Israeli airspace is currently closed to civilian aviation -- no incoming or outgoing flights are operating," said a joint statement from the transport and foreign ministries.

Israeli media reported that thousands of Israeli nationals were stranded abroad since Friday when the Israeli military began striking military and nuclear targets in Iran.

AFP

02:00pm

Iran FM rejects any nuclear deal that would compromise 'rights'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran is open to a nuclear deal that would ensure it cannot acquire atomic weapons, but will not agree to abandon its "rights".

"We are prepared for any agreement aimed at ensuring Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons," Araghchi told foreign diplomats, adding that Tehran would not accept any deal that "deprives Iran of its nuclear rights".

AFP

01:25pm

Iran FM accuses UN Security Council of 'indifference' over Israel attacks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, accusing it of "indifference" over Israel's deadly attacks on the Islamic republic.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, Araghchi said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council", adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".

AFP

01:15pm

Israel warns Iranians to leave areas near weapons facilities nationwide

The Israeli military on Sunday urged Iranian civilians to evacuate residential areas near weapons facilities across the country, after waves of Israeli strikes on military targets.

"For your safety, we ask that you evacuate these (areas) immediately and refrain from returning until further notice. Proximity to these facilities puts your life at risk," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X which was shared in Arabic and Persian.

AFP

12:20pm

Germany, France, UK offer Iran talks over nuclear programme: Berlin

Germany, France and Britain are ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme in a bid to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Wadephul, who is on a visit to the Middle East, said he was trying to contribute towards a de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, and noted Tehran had previously failed to take the opportunity to enter into constructive talks.

"I hope that's still possible," Wadephul told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday. "Germany, together with France and Britain are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear programme, I hope (the offer) is accepted."

"This is also a key prerequisite for reaching a pacification of this conflict, that Iran presents no danger to the region, for the state of Israel or to Europe."

Reuters

12:10pm

Israel police recover two bodies after Iran strike, overnight toll at 10 dead

Israel police said Sunday that two additional bodies had been pulled from the rubble of a building in central Israel hit by a missile fired overnight from Iran.

"Six people were killed and 180 injured," regional police commander Daniel Hadad told journalists at the site of one missile strike in Bat Yam. Hadad said at least 7 more people were missing, likely under the rubble. An additional four people were killed at a separate site in northern Israel, according to authorities.

AFP

11:40am

Israel military says intercepts seven drones

Israel's military said its forces intercepted on Sunday seven drones launched towards its territory as air raid sirens sounded in the country's north.

"Over the past hour, seven UAVs launched toward Israeli territory were intercepted by the IAF (air force) and Israeli Navy," the military said in a statement, without specifying where the drones were launched from.

AFP

11:30am

Tehran oil refinery continue operations without disruption, SNN reports

Fuel production, supply and distribution continue without disruption at the Tehran Oil Refinery, Iran's Student News Network reported on Sunday, as an overnight fire following an Israeli strike took place at a fuel tank non-related to the refinery.

Reuters

11:20am

Trump says can 'easily' get deal done between Israel and Iran

US President Donald Trump says the US is not involved in the latest conflict between Israel and Iran.

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight," Trump has said in a post on Truth Social.

AFP

10:30am

Herzog says Israel grieving 'terrible loss'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog says the country has experienced a "very sad and difficult morning" after the Iranian missile strikes killed at least eight people and injured dozens more.

Denouncing what he described as "criminal Iranian attacks", Herzog said in a post on X that he would pray for the wounded to recover and for the Israelis who are still missing to be found.

Al Jazeera

10:00am

Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel

Earlier, the Israeli military reported that some of the missiles that targeted the country's central areas were fired from Yemen.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have just confirmed that.

In a statement carried by Al Masirah TV, the Houthis said the strikes were carried out in coordination with the Iranian military and involved a number of "Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles".

It said the targets were "sensitive" sites of the "Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area".

Al Jazeera

09:10am

Responders work amid damaged vehicles following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on June 15, 2025. Air raid sirens and booms rang out in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early on June 15, AFP journalists said, as Israel and Iran exchanged fire for a third day. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Israel rescuers say 8 dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes

Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including children, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.

In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).

In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.

AFP

08:25am

Israel attacks Iranian energy infrastructure

Israel's emergency services said three people were killed and more than 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes hit two sites early Sunday.

A 69-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed, while 100 others were wounded in a rocket strike "in the central region", according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom.

In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.

AFP

06:45am

Israeli military says hit Iran defence ministry HQ, nuclear weapons-linked sites

Israel's military said early Sunday it had struck Iran's defence ministry headquarters, "nuclear weapons project" infrastructure sites and other targets, as the rival nations exchanged fire for a third day.

The Israeli military said at around 2:40 am (2340 GMT Saturday) that its air force had just "completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project", as well as on fuel tankers.

"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets" which Israel said advanced Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.

AFP

05:45am

Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks

Responders work amid building rubble following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on June 15, 2025. Air raid sirens and booms rang out in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early on June 15, AFP journalists said, as Israel and Iran exchanged fire for a third day. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Iran launched a new wave of missiles at Israel on Saturday, wounding several people in residential buildings, while Israel said it was striking Tehran.

The fresh attacks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw "a more severe and powerful response".

As calls for de-escalation grew, a new round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, with Iran saying it could not negotiate while under attack from Israel.

AFP

05:03am

Revolutionary Guards say Iran targeted Israel warplane fuelling sites

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival states bombarded each other for a second day.

"Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles," the Guards said in a statement.

"The Iranian armed forces' offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue."

AFP

04:20am

Iranian news agency says Israeli strike targeted defence ministry in Tehran

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported early Sunday that an Israeli strike had targeted the country's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged one of its buildings.

In "an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters' buildings was lightly damaged," the agency said.

The defence ministry did not comment.

AFP

03:25am

Iran's oil ministry says Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran

Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran, the Iranian oil ministry said Sunday, shortly after Iran announced the launch of a new wave of strikes against Israel.

According to the oil ministry, the oil depots at Shahran northwest of Tehran and another reservoir south of the city were hit.

An AFP journalist saw the depot at Shahran on fire.

1:25am

Iran says production at world's largest gas field partly suspended after Israeli attack

Iran has partially suspended gas production at the world's biggest gas field after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, in what would be the first Israeli strike on Iran's oil and gas sector.

Iran shares the South Pars gas field with Qatar. Striking it would mark a major escalation in the conflict, which had already pushed oil prices up 9% on Friday even though Israel spared Iran's oil and gas on the first day of its attacks.

The South Pars field is located offshore in Iran's southern Bushehr province and is responsible for the lion's share of gas production in Iran, the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia.

Reuters

1:20am

Trump says 'war in Israel-Iran should end'

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday "this war in Israel-Iran should end," with his comments coming in a social media post about his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The call (between Trump and Putin) lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social.

Reuters

1:00am

Security boosted at military facilities in the US, says US military

The US military has stepped up security at all military installations in the United States "based on world events," US Northern Command said on Saturday, as Israel launched a second day of airstrikes against Iran.

US Northern Command, which oversees the defense of the continental US and Alaska, said in a statement that employees and visitors "should plan for increased security measures" at its installations "and/or longer wait times" to enter them.

Additional security measures at all facilities "will be maintained as long as necessary. We are not aware of specific threats to installations," the statement said.

Reuters

12:50am

Iraq urges US to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran

Iraq on Saturday called on the United States to prevent Israeli aircraft from breaching Iraqi airspace to carry out attacks against Iran, citing bilateral agreements and international law.

"The Iraqi government urges the United States to uphold its responsibilities under the agreements signed between the two countries and prevent aircraft belonging to the Zionist entity from once again violating Iraqi airspace," military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said in a statement.

Reuters

12:45am

Macron urges Iran president to 'quickly' resume nuclear talks

France's President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to "quickly" resume negotiations over his country's nuclear programme, in talks Saturday as a conflict between Tehran and Israel escalated.

Macron said in a message on X that he "invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement -- the only viable path to de-escalation".

AFP

12:40am

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

A sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States planned for this weekend has been cancelled, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Iran and Israel traded massive strikes in their fiercest confrontation yet.

The talks on Iran's nuclear programme began in April, with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if diplomacy failed.

"The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.

"Diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace," he added.

AFP

12:30am

Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

The Israeli military said it struck an underground facility Saturday in western Iran's Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.

"This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists, referring to footage aired by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.

AFP

12:20am

Iran's state TV says 'heavy and destructive' attacks by Iran against Israel expected within hours

Iran's state TV said on Saturday that "heavy and destructive" attacks by Iran against Israel were expected within the coming hours, as the Israeli military continues to strike several targets across Iran.

Reuters

11:30pm

Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security, PM Starmer says

Britain is moving additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East to provide support across the region, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on Saturday as he was en route to a Group of Seven meeting in Canada.

Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched an air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.

"We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," Starmer said.

Reuters

10:30pm

Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel's air strikes on Iran had the "clear support" of US President Donald Trump.

"Our enemy is your enemy... We're dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later. Our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu said in a video statement addressed to Trump on the US leader's birthday.

"This is what Israel is doing with the support, the clear support of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the American people and many others in the world."

AFP

10:25pm

Iran says Israel pushing region into 'dangerous cycle of violence'

AFP

10:21pm

Putin discusses Middle East, Ukraine in call with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as efforts towards a Ukraine settlement in a phone call with US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian state media reported Saturday.

"The dangerous escalation in the Middle East was of course at the centre of the exchange," the agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

It added that Putin also informed Trump about the "implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2".

AFP

10:15pm

Erdogan tells Iranian president Israel aiming to sabotage nuclear talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to set the region on fire and to sabotage nuclear talks with attacks on Iran.

A statement by his office said Erdogan had also told Pezeshkian that Israel's attacks aimed to divert attention from what he called a genocide in Gaza.

Reuters

10:00pm

Iranian media say Israel strikes infrastructure at South Pars gas field, fire erupts

Iranian media on Saturday reported fire breaking out after Israel bombed infrastructure at the South Pars gas field in southern Bushehr province.

Reuters

09:41pm

Sunday's US-Iran nuclear talks cancelled, says mediator Oman

The latest round of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Sunday in Muscat will not take place, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X on Saturday. Oman has been mediating the talks.

Albusaidi's statement came a day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against Iran, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.

Reuters

09:30pm

Iran president vows 'more severe' response if Israeli strikes persist

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Saturday that there would be a "more severe and powerful response" if Israel continued to strike his country.

"The continuation of Zionist aggression will be met with a more severe and powerful response from the Iranian armed forces," Pezeshkian said in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Iranian presidency.

AFP

09:23pm

Turkey's Erdogan calls Saudi Crown Prince, warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned against a "devastating war" between Israel and Iran that could trigger a refugee crisis, in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"President Erdogan said during the conversation that our region cannot tolerate another crisis, and a devastating war could create waves of irregular migration towards all the countries in the region," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

AFP

09:12pm

Iran province reports Israeli strikes killed 30 military personnel since Friday

Authorities in Iran's northwest said that Israeli air strikes since Friday had killed at least 30 military personnel in East Azerbaijan province, according to news agency ISNA.

"Following the Zionist regime's aggression against this province since Friday morning, 30 military personnel and one Red Crescent member have been martyred in defence of the Islamic homeland, and 55 people have been injured," ISNA reported on Saturday, quoting East Azerbaijan provincial authorities.

AFP

09:00pm

US still wants talks with Iran after Tehran rejection

The United States still wants to meet with Iran, an official said Saturday, after Tehran said a meeting would be meaningless while US ally Israel is bombing the Islamic republic.

"We still hope to have talks," a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

AFP

08:45pm

Russian Foreign Minister says Moscow ready to help de-escalate situation

Russia's Sergei Lavrov told Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a phone call today that Moscow condemns Israel's use of force against Iran and is ready to help de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

Russia is prepared to continue to work to resolve issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov expressed his condolences to Araghchi for the Iranians killed in the strikes, the statement said.

Reuters

08:42pm

Iran media says 3 Guards killed in Israeli attack in northwest

Iranian news agency Tasnim said an Israeli strike on Saturday killed three members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the country's northwest.

"In a brutal attack by the Zionist regime, three proud and courageous Guard members of Zanjan province... were martyred," Tasnim said, naming the slain men as Hamid Toomari, Akbar Azizi and Amir Khani.

AFP

08:39pm

Israel will strike 'every site and every target'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's strikes had set back Iran's nuclear programme possibly by years but rejected international calls for restraint, saying the attack would be intensified.

"We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days," he said in a video message.

Reuters

Iranian Red Crescent volunteers working in a Tehran neighbourhood hit by a reported Israeli strike. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent / AFP

08:03pm

Iran media says Israeli drone kills police chief in country's west

Iranian media reported a police chief and another officer were killed in drone strike Saturday, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) west of Tehran, as Israel kept up its air campaign against the Islamic republic for a second day.

"This morning police chief Major Habibollah Akbarian, along with second lieutenant Amir Hossein Seifi, were martyred by a drone strike in Asadabad city in the western province of Hamedan," the ISNA press agency reported.

AFP

07:50pm

Israel says killed over 20 Iranian commanders

The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air strikes on Iran had killed more than 20 Iranian army and Revolutionary Guards commanders, including armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri.

"Since the beginning of the operation (on Friday), over 20 commanders in the Iranian regime's security apparatus have been eliminated," the military said in a statement, naming several top commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces.

AFP

07:40pm

Iran media says 2 Revolutionary Guards killed in Israel strike

Two Revolutionary Guards were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a base in central Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"Following the brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the Zarandiyeh Basij base, two members of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were martyred," the news agency said, citing the Guards.

AFP

07:08pm

Baghdad asks Iran to avoid strikes on US targets in Iraq: official

Baghdad has asked Tehran not to target US interests on Iraqi soil, a senior security official said Saturday, as Washington's ally Israel and Iran traded blows, heightening tensions across the region.

The government in Baghdad is a close ally of Tehran but also a strategic partner of Iran's arch-foe the United States, which has some 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.

Fearing being caught up in a regional escalation, the Iraqi government asked Tehran not to strike in its territory, a senior Iraqi security official told AFP.

"The request was made. They promised us positive things," said the official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The official added that Tehran has shown understanding with regards to Baghdad's request.

AFP

06:37pm

Continuing Iran-US talks is unjustifiable while Israeli attacks persist, Araqchi says

Continuing Iran-US nuclear talks is unjustifiable while "barbarous" Israeli attacks persist on the country, Iranian state media cited Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Saturday.

On Friday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the dialogue with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme is "meaningless" after Israel's biggest-ever military strike against on Iran, accusing Washington of supporting the attack.

Reuters

06:30pm

Israel military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran

Israel's military on Saturday said it was "currently" launching attacks on several sites across Iran as it kept up its campaign targeting the Islamic republic's military and nuclear sites.

"We are currently launching attacks on several sites in Iran," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference after Iran responded to Israeli strikes with waves of drones and missile barrages.

AFP

05:31pm

Israel military says 7 soldiers wounded in overnight Iran missile strike

An Iranian missile strike wounded seven soldiers in central Israel overnight, a military spokesperson said Saturday, one of several barrages launched in response to Israel's attack on military and nuclear sites.

"Seven... soldiers were lightly injured last night, as a result of an Iranian missile hit to central Israel," the spokesperson said. Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv is in central Israel and the city hosts the defence ministry and military headquarters.

AFP

A building stands damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 14, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

05:12pm

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday said he was "alarmed" by events overnight in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"Alarmed by further strikes in the Middle East overnight, with reports of fatalities and injuries in Israel. We must urgently de-escalate & prevent any further harm to civilians," Lammy said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi "to urge calm".

AFP

04:27pm

Three Iranian nuclear scientists killed in Israeli attacks, Tasnim news agency reports

Three Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in Israeli attacks, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The scientists were identified as Ali Bakaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeid Borji, Tasnim said.

Reuters

This aerial picture shows damaged buildings at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on June 14, 2025. Iran struck Israel early June 14, with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities, and killed several top generals. Photo:Jack Guez/AFP

04:14pm

Israel military says Friday strikes killed nine Iran nuclear scientists

The Israeli military said on Saturday its air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities the previous day resulted in the deaths of nine leading Iranian nuclear scientists.

"During the Israeli air force strikes at the onset of Operation Rising Lion, nine senior scientists and experts, who advanced the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons programme, were eliminated," the military said in a statement, listing the names of those killed.

"Their elimination represents a significant blow to the Iranian regime's ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction."

The military said the strikes were carried out on the basis of "precise intelligence gathered by the intelligence directorate".

AFP

04:05pm

Iran names new Guards aerospace chief to replace one killed by Israel

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed a new head of the Revolutionary Guards air arm on Saturday to replace the one killed by an Israeli strike.

In a decree, Khamenei named Majid Mousavi to replace Amirali Hajizadeh as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force.

AFP

This picture taken from Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, shows rocket trails in the sky late on June 13, 2025, after Iran struck Israel with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities. Photo: Eyad Baba/ AFP

03:37pm

Israeli strike hits near northwestern Tabriz refinery: Iran's Mehr news agency

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported on Saturday an Israeli strike near the northwestern Tabriz refinery, saying smoke is rising from the facility.

The refinery issued a statement denying that it had been hit and said normal production was continuing.

Reuters

03:30pm

'Tehran will burn' if Iran keeps firing missiles at Israel: Israeli defense minister

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "Tehran will burn" if it keeps firing missiles at Israeli civilians.

"The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage, bringing about a reality in which they, and especially Teheran's residents, will pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel's citizens. If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn," Katz said in a statement.

Reuters

Iran arrests five people for taking pictures and 'collaborating with Israel'

Iran has arrested five people in central city of Yazd for taking pictures and "collaborating with Israel", Iranian news sites reported on Saturday.

The arrests were made as Iran and Israel continue to target each other after Israel launched on Friday its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Reuters

03:13pm

Around 60 people, including 20 children, killed in Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran's state media reports

Iran's state TV reported on Saturday that around 60 people, including 20 children, were killed in an Israeli attack on a housing complex in Iranian capital Tehran.

Reuters

03:05pm

Iran warns US, UK and France against helping stop Iranian strikes on Israel

Iran has warned the United States, United Kingdom and France that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop Tehran's strikes on Israel, Iran state media reported on Saturday.

Reuters

03:03pm

Israel says to attack more targets in Tehran, after strikes on air defences

AFP

02:47pm

Pope calls for 'responsibility and reason' from Israel, Iran

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday called on Israel and Iran to show responsiblity and reason, as the two arch-foes clashed in their largest conflict.

"The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated at such a delicate moment. I wish to forcefully renew an appeal for responsibility and reason," the pope said in a statement.

"The commitment to build a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through a respectful meeting and sincere dialogue," he said. "No-one should ever threaten the existence of the other."

AFP

02:15pm

Iran airspace closed 'until further notice': state media

Iran's civil aviation authority has declared the country's airspace closed "until further notice," state media reported Saturday, as Israel and Iran continued to trade fire for a second day.

"No flights will be operated at any airports in the country in order to protect the safety of passengers... until further notice," the official IRNA news agency said.

AFP

02:10pm

Jordan says reopens airspace as Israel and Iran trade fire

Jordan's civil aviation authority said it reopened its airspace on Saturday, a day after suspending it as Israel and Iran traded fire.

"Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," the chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.

AFP

01:57pm

Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks

Iran has yet to decide whether to join a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States on Sunday, state media reported, as Israel and Iran traded fire for a second day.

"It is still unclear what decision we will make for Sunday," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said of the talks in Oman, quoted by the official IRNA news agency on Saturday.

AFP

01:40pm

Two Iran generals killed in Israel strikes: state media

Two senior Iranian generals have been killed in Israeli strikes, state television reported Saturday, as Israel kept up its assault on Iran's military and nuclear capabilities.

General Gholamreza Mehrabi, deputy head of intelligence of the armed forces general staff, and General Mehdi Rabbani, deputy head of operations, "were martyred", the broadcaster said.

AFP

01:26pm

Israel army says striking 'dozens' of Iran missile launchers

Israel's military said Saturday it was striking dozens of missile launchers in Iran, after announcing it had targeted air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area overnight.

The Israeli air force "continues striking dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers in Iran", the military said in a statement.

AFP

12:15pm

Israel rescuers say two killed by rocket fire on residential area

Israeli emergency services said rocket fire on a residential area killed two people in the coastal plain on Saturday after Iran launched barrages of missiles.

"Among the casualties: a woman around 60 was rescued without signs of life, a man around 45 was evacuated in critical condition... and was later pronounced dead," the Magen David Adom said in a statement, adding that 19 others were wounded.

Read more

10:15am

At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes

Iran accused the United States of being complicit in Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic, which Washington denied, telling Tehran at the United Nations Security Council that it would "be wise" to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel late on Friday after Israel attacked Iran earlier in the day. Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Iran had been "preparing for war" and Israel's strikes were "an act of national preservation."

Read more

08:53am

Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes

Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel's two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

Read more