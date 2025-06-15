Israeli military says it struck nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan
- Death toll from Iran's attacks on Israel has risen to 10, with more than 200 wounded. 3 remain missing.
- Israel says Iran fired some 80 missiles, caused damage at oil refinery in Haifa.
- Yemen's Houthis say they took part in the Iranian operation.
- Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is acting in "self-defence" and will de-escalate as soon as Israel stops its strikes.
- Israel continues its attacks on Iran, hitting a defence facility in Isfahan and an electronics factory in Shiraz.
- Israel issues new threats to Iranian citizens, telling them to leave areas around weapons production factories.
- Trump says Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's attacks on Iran
Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, stoking fears of a wider conflict after Israel expanded its surprise campaign against its main rival with a strike on the world's biggest gas field.
Tehran called off nuclear talks that Washington had said were the only way to halt Israel's bombing, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.
04:25pm
Britain's finance minister signals possible support for Israel in Iran conflict
Britain could potentially support Israel in its conflict with Iran, but the decision to send additional military jets to the Middle East was made mainly to protect British bases and personnel, British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Sunday.
Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks by Israel so far were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.
Speaking to Sky News, Reeves called for a de-escalation in the conflict and said the decision to send additional jets to the region was a "precautionary move".
Reuters
04:20pm
Israel's El Al cancels flights to and from many cities until June 23
Israel's El Al Airlines has cancelled flights to and from many European cities as well as Tokyo and Moscow until June 23 owning to the conflict between Israel and Iran, it said on Sunday.
Reuters
04:15pm
Iranians can shelter in mosques, schools and subways, government spokesperson says
Iranians can seek shelter in mosques and schools during Israeli attacks, as well as subway systems, which will be open at all times from tonight, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state TV on Sunday.
"There is no problem with the provision of food, medicine, fuel," she added.
Reuters
04:05pm
Israeli military says it struck nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan
The Israeli military has struck a nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan, a military spokesperson said in a post on X on Sunday.
The spokesperson did not provide a time frame for the attack.
Reuters
03:55pm
Iran says it has arrested two members of Israel's intelligence agency, Tasnim reports
Iran said it had arrested two individuals it accused of being members of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in Alborz province while they were preparing explosives and electronic devices, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
Reuters
03:25pm
Iran says Israel attack on Gulf gas facility attempt 'to expand war'
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Israel's attack on a major gas facility along the Gulf coast was an attempt "to expand the war beyond" Iran.
"Dragging the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake, likely deliberate and intended to extend the war beyond Iranian territory," said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats.
He was referring to the strike on a facility operating at South Pars, located offshore near Iran's southern Bushehr province. The field supplies around 70 percent of Iran's domestic natural gas.
AFP
03:05pm
Iran media says Israel attacks defence ministry facility in Isfahan
Iranian media said Sunday that Israel attacked a facility affiliated with the defence ministry in the central city of Isfahan, on the third consecutive day of Israeli strikes.
"One of the centres affiliated with the Ministry of Defence in Isfahan was attacked, and possible damages are under investigation," ISNA news agency reported quoting deputy provincial governor Akbar Salehi.
AFP
03:00pm
Israel says airspace remains closed for third day amid Iran fighting
Israeli authorities said the country's airspace was closed Sunday for a third consecutive day, after two nights of deadly missile strikes from Iran in response to Israel's military campaign.
"Due to the security situation and in accordance with the instructions of security authorities, Israeli airspace is currently closed to civilian aviation -- no incoming or outgoing flights are operating," said a joint statement from the transport and foreign ministries.
Israeli media reported that thousands of Israeli nationals were stranded abroad since Friday when the Israeli military began striking military and nuclear targets in Iran.
AFP
02:00pm
Iran FM rejects any nuclear deal that would compromise 'rights'
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran is open to a nuclear deal that would ensure it cannot acquire atomic weapons, but will not agree to abandon its "rights".
"We are prepared for any agreement aimed at ensuring Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons," Araghchi told foreign diplomats, adding that Tehran would not accept any deal that "deprives Iran of its nuclear rights".
AFP
01:25pm
Iran FM accuses UN Security Council of 'indifference' over Israel attacks
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, accusing it of "indifference" over Israel's deadly attacks on the Islamic republic.
In a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, Araghchi said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council", adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".
AFP
01:15pm
Israel warns Iranians to leave areas near weapons facilities nationwide
The Israeli military on Sunday urged Iranian civilians to evacuate residential areas near weapons facilities across the country, after waves of Israeli strikes on military targets.
"For your safety, we ask that you evacuate these (areas) immediately and refrain from returning until further notice. Proximity to these facilities puts your life at risk," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X which was shared in Arabic and Persian.
AFP
12:20pm
Germany, France, UK offer Iran talks over nuclear programme: Berlin
Germany, France and Britain are ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme in a bid to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
Wadephul, who is on a visit to the Middle East, said he was trying to contribute towards a de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, and noted Tehran had previously failed to take the opportunity to enter into constructive talks.
"I hope that's still possible," Wadephul told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday. "Germany, together with France and Britain are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear programme, I hope (the offer) is accepted."
"This is also a key prerequisite for reaching a pacification of this conflict, that Iran presents no danger to the region, for the state of Israel or to Europe."
Reuters
12:10pm
Israel police recover two bodies after Iran strike, overnight toll at 10 dead
Israel police said Sunday that two additional bodies had been pulled from the rubble of a building in central Israel hit by a missile fired overnight from Iran.
"Six people were killed and 180 injured," regional police commander Daniel Hadad told journalists at the site of one missile strike in Bat Yam. Hadad said at least 7 more people were missing, likely under the rubble. An additional four people were killed at a separate site in northern Israel, according to authorities.
AFP
11:40am
Israel military says intercepts seven drones
Israel's military said its forces intercepted on Sunday seven drones launched towards its territory as air raid sirens sounded in the country's north.
"Over the past hour, seven UAVs launched toward Israeli territory were intercepted by the IAF (air force) and Israeli Navy," the military said in a statement, without specifying where the drones were launched from.
AFP
11:30am
Tehran oil refinery continue operations without disruption, SNN reports
Fuel production, supply and distribution continue without disruption at the Tehran Oil Refinery, Iran's Student News Network reported on Sunday, as an overnight fire following an Israeli strike took place at a fuel tank non-related to the refinery.
Reuters
11:20am
Trump says can 'easily' get deal done between Israel and Iran
US President Donald Trump says the US is not involved in the latest conflict between Israel and Iran.
"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight," Trump has said in a post on Truth Social.
AFP
10:30am
Herzog says Israel grieving 'terrible loss'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says the country has experienced a "very sad and difficult morning" after the Iranian missile strikes killed at least eight people and injured dozens more.
Denouncing what he described as "criminal Iranian attacks", Herzog said in a post on X that he would pray for the wounded to recover and for the Israelis who are still missing to be found.
Al Jazeera
10:00am
Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
Earlier, the Israeli military reported that some of the missiles that targeted the country's central areas were fired from Yemen.
The Houthi rebels in Yemen have just confirmed that.
In a statement carried by Al Masirah TV, the Houthis said the strikes were carried out in coordination with the Iranian military and involved a number of "Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles".
It said the targets were "sensitive" sites of the "Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area".
Al Jazeera
09:10am
Israel rescuers say 8 dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes
Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including children, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.
In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).
In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.
AFP
08:25am
Israel attacks Iranian energy infrastructure
Israel's emergency services said three people were killed and more than 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes hit two sites early Sunday.
A 69-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed, while 100 others were wounded in a rocket strike "in the central region", according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom.
In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.
AFP
06:45am
Israeli military says hit Iran defence ministry HQ, nuclear weapons-linked sites
Israel's military said early Sunday it had struck Iran's defence ministry headquarters, "nuclear weapons project" infrastructure sites and other targets, as the rival nations exchanged fire for a third day.
The Israeli military said at around 2:40 am (2340 GMT Saturday) that its air force had just "completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project", as well as on fuel tankers.
"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets" which Israel said advanced Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.
AFP
05:45am
Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks
Iran launched a new wave of missiles at Israel on Saturday, wounding several people in residential buildings, while Israel said it was striking Tehran.
The fresh attacks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw "a more severe and powerful response".
As calls for de-escalation grew, a new round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, with Iran saying it could not negotiate while under attack from Israel.
AFP
05:03am
Revolutionary Guards say Iran targeted Israel warplane fuelling sites
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival states bombarded each other for a second day.
"Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles," the Guards said in a statement.
"The Iranian armed forces' offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue."
AFP
04:20am
Iranian news agency says Israeli strike targeted defence ministry in Tehran
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported early Sunday that an Israeli strike had targeted the country's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged one of its buildings.
In "an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters' buildings was lightly damaged," the agency said.
The defence ministry did not comment.
AFP
03:25am
Iran's oil ministry says Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran
Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran, the Iranian oil ministry said Sunday, shortly after Iran announced the launch of a new wave of strikes against Israel.
According to the oil ministry, the oil depots at Shahran northwest of Tehran and another reservoir south of the city were hit.
An AFP journalist saw the depot at Shahran on fire.
1:25am
Iran says production at world's largest gas field partly suspended after Israeli attack
Iran has partially suspended gas production at the world's biggest gas field after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, in what would be the first Israeli strike on Iran's oil and gas sector.
Iran shares the South Pars gas field with Qatar. Striking it would mark a major escalation in the conflict, which had already pushed oil prices up 9% on Friday even though Israel spared Iran's oil and gas on the first day of its attacks.
The South Pars field is located offshore in Iran's southern Bushehr province and is responsible for the lion's share of gas production in Iran, the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia.
Reuters
1:20am
Trump says 'war in Israel-Iran should end'
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday "this war in Israel-Iran should end," with his comments coming in a social media post about his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The call (between Trump and Putin) lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social.
Reuters
1:00am
Security boosted at military facilities in the US, says US military
The US military has stepped up security at all military installations in the United States "based on world events," US Northern Command said on Saturday, as Israel launched a second day of airstrikes against Iran.
US Northern Command, which oversees the defense of the continental US and Alaska, said in a statement that employees and visitors "should plan for increased security measures" at its installations "and/or longer wait times" to enter them.
Additional security measures at all facilities "will be maintained as long as necessary. We are not aware of specific threats to installations," the statement said.
Reuters
12:50am
Iraq urges US to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran
Iraq on Saturday called on the United States to prevent Israeli aircraft from breaching Iraqi airspace to carry out attacks against Iran, citing bilateral agreements and international law.
"The Iraqi government urges the United States to uphold its responsibilities under the agreements signed between the two countries and prevent aircraft belonging to the Zionist entity from once again violating Iraqi airspace," military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said in a statement.
Reuters
12:45am
Macron urges Iran president to 'quickly' resume nuclear talks
France's President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to "quickly" resume negotiations over his country's nuclear programme, in talks Saturday as a conflict between Tehran and Israel escalated.
Macron said in a message on X that he "invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement -- the only viable path to de-escalation".
AFP
12:40am
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
A sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States planned for this weekend has been cancelled, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Iran and Israel traded massive strikes in their fiercest confrontation yet.
The talks on Iran's nuclear programme began in April, with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if diplomacy failed.
"The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.
"Diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace," he added.
AFP
12:30am
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
The Israeli military said it struck an underground facility Saturday in western Iran's Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.
"This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists, referring to footage aired by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.
AFP
12:20am
Iran's state TV says 'heavy and destructive' attacks by Iran against Israel expected within hours
Iran's state TV said on Saturday that "heavy and destructive" attacks by Iran against Israel were expected within the coming hours, as the Israeli military continues to strike several targets across Iran.
Reuters
11:30pm
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security, PM Starmer says
Britain is moving additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East to provide support across the region, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on Saturday as he was en route to a Group of Seven meeting in Canada.
Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched an air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.
"We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," Starmer said.
Reuters
10:30pm
Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel's air strikes on Iran had the "clear support" of US President Donald Trump.
"Our enemy is your enemy... We're dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later. Our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu said in a video statement addressed to Trump on the US leader's birthday.
"This is what Israel is doing with the support, the clear support of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the American people and many others in the world."
AFP
10:25pm
Iran says Israel pushing region into 'dangerous cycle of violence'
AFP
10:21pm
Putin discusses Middle East, Ukraine in call with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as efforts towards a Ukraine settlement in a phone call with US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian state media reported Saturday.
"The dangerous escalation in the Middle East was of course at the centre of the exchange," the agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.
It added that Putin also informed Trump about the "implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2".
AFP
10:15pm
Erdogan tells Iranian president Israel aiming to sabotage nuclear talks
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to set the region on fire and to sabotage nuclear talks with attacks on Iran.
A statement by his office said Erdogan had also told Pezeshkian that Israel's attacks aimed to divert attention from what he called a genocide in Gaza.
Reuters
10:00pm
Iranian media say Israel strikes infrastructure at South Pars gas field, fire erupts
Iranian media on Saturday reported fire breaking out after Israel bombed infrastructure at the South Pars gas field in southern Bushehr province.
Reuters
09:41pm
Sunday's US-Iran nuclear talks cancelled, says mediator Oman
The latest round of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Sunday in Muscat will not take place, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X on Saturday. Oman has been mediating the talks.
Albusaidi's statement came a day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against Iran, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.
Reuters
09:30pm
Iran president vows 'more severe' response if Israeli strikes persist
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Saturday that there would be a "more severe and powerful response" if Israel continued to strike his country.
"The continuation of Zionist aggression will be met with a more severe and powerful response from the Iranian armed forces," Pezeshkian said in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Iranian presidency.
AFP
09:23pm
Turkey's Erdogan calls Saudi Crown Prince, warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned against a "devastating war" between Israel and Iran that could trigger a refugee crisis, in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"President Erdogan said during the conversation that our region cannot tolerate another crisis, and a devastating war could create waves of irregular migration towards all the countries in the region," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.
AFP
09:12pm
Iran province reports Israeli strikes killed 30 military personnel since Friday
Authorities in Iran's northwest said that Israeli air strikes since Friday had killed at least 30 military personnel in East Azerbaijan province, according to news agency ISNA.
"Following the Zionist regime's aggression against this province since Friday morning, 30 military personnel and one Red Crescent member have been martyred in defence of the Islamic homeland, and 55 people have been injured," ISNA reported on Saturday, quoting East Azerbaijan provincial authorities.
AFP
09:00pm
US still wants talks with Iran after Tehran rejection
The United States still wants to meet with Iran, an official said Saturday, after Tehran said a meeting would be meaningless while US ally Israel is bombing the Islamic republic.
"We still hope to have talks," a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
AFP
08:45pm
Russian Foreign Minister says Moscow ready to help de-escalate situation
Russia's Sergei Lavrov told Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a phone call today that Moscow condemns Israel's use of force against Iran and is ready to help de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.
Russia is prepared to continue to work to resolve issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov expressed his condolences to Araghchi for the Iranians killed in the strikes, the statement said.
Reuters
08:42pm
Iran media says 3 Guards killed in Israeli attack in northwest
Iranian news agency Tasnim said an Israeli strike on Saturday killed three members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the country's northwest.
"In a brutal attack by the Zionist regime, three proud and courageous Guard members of Zanjan province... were martyred," Tasnim said, naming the slain men as Hamid Toomari, Akbar Azizi and Amir Khani.
AFP
08:39pm
Israel will strike 'every site and every target'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's strikes had set back Iran's nuclear programme possibly by years but rejected international calls for restraint, saying the attack would be intensified.
"We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days," he said in a video message.
Reuters
08:03pm
Iran media says Israeli drone kills police chief in country's west
Iranian media reported a police chief and another officer were killed in drone strike Saturday, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) west of Tehran, as Israel kept up its air campaign against the Islamic republic for a second day.
"This morning police chief Major Habibollah Akbarian, along with second lieutenant Amir Hossein Seifi, were martyred by a drone strike in Asadabad city in the western province of Hamedan," the ISNA press agency reported.
AFP
07:50pm
Israel says killed over 20 Iranian commanders
The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air strikes on Iran had killed more than 20 Iranian army and Revolutionary Guards commanders, including armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri.
"Since the beginning of the operation (on Friday), over 20 commanders in the Iranian regime's security apparatus have been eliminated," the military said in a statement, naming several top commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces.
AFP
07:40pm
Iran media says 2 Revolutionary Guards killed in Israel strike
Two Revolutionary Guards were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a base in central Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported.
"Following the brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the Zarandiyeh Basij base, two members of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were martyred," the news agency said, citing the Guards.
AFP
07:08pm
Baghdad asks Iran to avoid strikes on US targets in Iraq: official
Baghdad has asked Tehran not to target US interests on Iraqi soil, a senior security official said Saturday, as Washington's ally Israel and Iran traded blows, heightening tensions across the region.
The government in Baghdad is a close ally of Tehran but also a strategic partner of Iran's arch-foe the United States, which has some 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.
Fearing being caught up in a regional escalation, the Iraqi government asked Tehran not to strike in its territory, a senior Iraqi security official told AFP.
"The request was made. They promised us positive things," said the official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The official added that Tehran has shown understanding with regards to Baghdad's request.
AFP
06:37pm
Continuing Iran-US talks is unjustifiable while Israeli attacks persist, Araqchi says
Continuing Iran-US nuclear talks is unjustifiable while "barbarous" Israeli attacks persist on the country, Iranian state media cited Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Saturday.
On Friday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the dialogue with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme is "meaningless" after Israel's biggest-ever military strike against on Iran, accusing Washington of supporting the attack.
Reuters
06:30pm
Israel military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran
Israel's military on Saturday said it was "currently" launching attacks on several sites across Iran as it kept up its campaign targeting the Islamic republic's military and nuclear sites.
"We are currently launching attacks on several sites in Iran," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference after Iran responded to Israeli strikes with waves of drones and missile barrages.
AFP
05:31pm
Israel military says 7 soldiers wounded in overnight Iran missile strike
An Iranian missile strike wounded seven soldiers in central Israel overnight, a military spokesperson said Saturday, one of several barrages launched in response to Israel's attack on military and nuclear sites.
"Seven... soldiers were lightly injured last night, as a result of an Iranian missile hit to central Israel," the spokesperson said. Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv is in central Israel and the city hosts the defence ministry and military headquarters.
AFP
05:12pm
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday said he was "alarmed" by events overnight in the Israel-Iran conflict.
"Alarmed by further strikes in the Middle East overnight, with reports of fatalities and injuries in Israel. We must urgently de-escalate & prevent any further harm to civilians," Lammy said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi "to urge calm".
AFP
04:27pm
Three Iranian nuclear scientists killed in Israeli attacks, Tasnim news agency reports
Three Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in Israeli attacks, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
The scientists were identified as Ali Bakaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeid Borji, Tasnim said.
Reuters
04:14pm
Israel military says Friday strikes killed nine Iran nuclear scientists
The Israeli military said on Saturday its air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities the previous day resulted in the deaths of nine leading Iranian nuclear scientists.
"During the Israeli air force strikes at the onset of Operation Rising Lion, nine senior scientists and experts, who advanced the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons programme, were eliminated," the military said in a statement, listing the names of those killed.
"Their elimination represents a significant blow to the Iranian regime's ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction."
The military said the strikes were carried out on the basis of "precise intelligence gathered by the intelligence directorate".
AFP
04:05pm
Iran names new Guards aerospace chief to replace one killed by Israel
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed a new head of the Revolutionary Guards air arm on Saturday to replace the one killed by an Israeli strike.
In a decree, Khamenei named Majid Mousavi to replace Amirali Hajizadeh as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force.
AFP
03:37pm
Israeli strike hits near northwestern Tabriz refinery: Iran's Mehr news agency
Iran's Mehr News Agency reported on Saturday an Israeli strike near the northwestern Tabriz refinery, saying smoke is rising from the facility.
The refinery issued a statement denying that it had been hit and said normal production was continuing.
Reuters
03:30pm
'Tehran will burn' if Iran keeps firing missiles at Israel: Israeli defense minister
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "Tehran will burn" if it keeps firing missiles at Israeli civilians.
"The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage, bringing about a reality in which they, and especially Teheran's residents, will pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel's citizens. If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn," Katz said in a statement.
Reuters
Iran arrests five people for taking pictures and 'collaborating with Israel'
Iran has arrested five people in central city of Yazd for taking pictures and "collaborating with Israel", Iranian news sites reported on Saturday.
The arrests were made as Iran and Israel continue to target each other after Israel launched on Friday its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Reuters
03:13pm
Around 60 people, including 20 children, killed in Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran's state media reports
Iran's state TV reported on Saturday that around 60 people, including 20 children, were killed in an Israeli attack on a housing complex in Iranian capital Tehran.
Reuters
03:05pm
Iran warns US, UK and France against helping stop Iranian strikes on Israel
Iran has warned the United States, United Kingdom and France that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop Tehran's strikes on Israel, Iran state media reported on Saturday.
Reuters
03:03pm
Israel says to attack more targets in Tehran, after strikes on air defences
AFP
02:47pm
Pope calls for 'responsibility and reason' from Israel, Iran
Pope Leo XIV on Saturday called on Israel and Iran to show responsiblity and reason, as the two arch-foes clashed in their largest conflict.
"The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated at such a delicate moment. I wish to forcefully renew an appeal for responsibility and reason," the pope said in a statement.
"The commitment to build a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through a respectful meeting and sincere dialogue," he said. "No-one should ever threaten the existence of the other."
AFP
02:15pm
Iran airspace closed 'until further notice': state media
Iran's civil aviation authority has declared the country's airspace closed "until further notice," state media reported Saturday, as Israel and Iran continued to trade fire for a second day.
"No flights will be operated at any airports in the country in order to protect the safety of passengers... until further notice," the official IRNA news agency said.
AFP
02:10pm
Jordan says reopens airspace as Israel and Iran trade fire
Jordan's civil aviation authority said it reopened its airspace on Saturday, a day after suspending it as Israel and Iran traded fire.
"Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," the chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.
AFP
01:57pm
Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks
Iran has yet to decide whether to join a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States on Sunday, state media reported, as Israel and Iran traded fire for a second day.
"It is still unclear what decision we will make for Sunday," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said of the talks in Oman, quoted by the official IRNA news agency on Saturday.
AFP
01:40pm
Two Iran generals killed in Israel strikes: state media
Two senior Iranian generals have been killed in Israeli strikes, state television reported Saturday, as Israel kept up its assault on Iran's military and nuclear capabilities.
General Gholamreza Mehrabi, deputy head of intelligence of the armed forces general staff, and General Mehdi Rabbani, deputy head of operations, "were martyred", the broadcaster said.
AFP
01:26pm
Israel army says striking 'dozens' of Iran missile launchers
Israel's military said Saturday it was striking dozens of missile launchers in Iran, after announcing it had targeted air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area overnight.
The Israeli air force "continues striking dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers in Iran", the military said in a statement.
AFP
12:15pm
Israel rescuers say two killed by rocket fire on residential area
Israeli emergency services said rocket fire on a residential area killed two people in the coastal plain on Saturday after Iran launched barrages of missiles.
"Among the casualties: a woman around 60 was rescued without signs of life, a man around 45 was evacuated in critical condition... and was later pronounced dead," the Magen David Adom said in a statement, adding that 19 others were wounded.
10:15am
At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes
Iran accused the United States of being complicit in Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic, which Washington denied, telling Tehran at the United Nations Security Council that it would "be wise" to negotiate over its nuclear programme.
Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel late on Friday after Israel attacked Iran earlier in the day. Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Iran had been "preparing for war" and Israel's strikes were "an act of national preservation."
08:53am
Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes
Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel's two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.
