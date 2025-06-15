Iran, Israel trade missiles

Strike on housing complex kills 60 in Tehran; 3 killed in Israel after Iran launches waves of missiles

Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes yesterday, the day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it from building an atomic weapon.

In Tehran, Iranian state TV reported that around 60 people, including 20 children, had been killed in an attack on a housing complex, with more strikes reported across the country as Israel said it had attacked more than 150 targets.

Tehran vows 'more severe' response if strikes persist

Netanyahu says Israel to strike 'every target of Ayatollah regime'

Three more Iranian nuclear scientists, two more generals killed

Israel claims dealing major damage to Iranian nuclear sites

In Israel, air raid sirens sent residents into shelters as waves of missiles streaked across the sky and interceptors rose to meet them, killing at least three people. An Israeli official said Iran had fired around 200 ballistic missiles in four waves.

US President Donald Trump has lauded Israel's strikes and warned of much worse to come unless Iran quickly accepts the sharp downgrading of its nuclear programme that the US has demanded in talks that had been due to resume today.

But with Israel saying its operation could last weeks, and urging Iran's people to rise up against their Islamic clerical rulers, fears have grown of a regional conflagration dragging in outside powers, with global economic and financial repercussions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday threatened to strike "every target of the ayatollah regime" in Iran, adding that Israeli strikes had dealt a "real blow" to Tehran's nuclear programme.

Israeli troops and first responders gather in front of a building hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. The photo was taken in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: AFP

"We will hit every site, every target of the ayatollah regime," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"We have dealt a real blow to their nuclear programme" since Friday, he added.

"We have opened a path to Tehran. Very soon, you will see Israeli aircraft -- our air force, our pilots -- in the skies over Tehran," Netanyahu said, shortly after Israel's military reported it had struck 40 targets in the Iranian capital overnight, including missiles and advanced air defence systems.

In reply, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that there would be a "more severe and powerful response" if Israel continued to strike his country.

Pezeshkian also criticised what he described as the United States' "dishonesty" for supporting Israel while Washington and Tehran were engaged in nuclear talks.

The United States, Israel's main ally, helped shoot down Iranian missiles, two US officials said.

Iranian fire still struck residential districts in Israel, however, and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran's leadership had crossed a red line.

"If (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn," he said in a statement.

Iran had vowed to avenge Friday's Israeli onslaught, which gutted Iran's nuclear and military leadership and damaged atomic plants and military bases, killing 78 people, including civilians, according to Iran's UN envoy.

Tehran warned Israel's allies that their regional military bases would come under fire too if they help shoot down Iranian missiles, Iranian state television reported.

Iran's own ally, the Yemeni Houthi group, fired missiles at Israel on Friday night, but at least one appeared to go astray, injuring five Palestinians including three children in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

However, 20 months of war in Gaza and a conflict in Lebanon last year have decimated Tehran's strongest allies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, reducing its ability to project power across the region along with its options for retaliation.

Gulf Arab states that have long mistrusted Iran but fear coming under attack in any wider conflict have urged calm as worries about disruption to the Gulf region's crucial oil exports boosted the price of crude by about 7% on Friday.

Amid continuing fighting, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for Israel and Iran to halt their escalating conflict.

"Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail," Guterres said on X.

NIGHT OF BLASTS AND FEAR IN ISRAEL AND IRAN

Iran's overnight fusillade included hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, an Israeli official said. Three people, including a man and a woman, were killed and dozens wounded, the ambulance service said.

In Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, emergency services rescued a baby girl trapped in a house hit by a missile, police said. Video showed teams searching through the rubble of one home.

And in the western suburb of Ramat Gan, near Ben Gurion airport, Linda Grinfeld described her apartment being damaged: "We were sitting in the shelter, and then we heard such a boom. It was awful."

The Israeli military said it had intercepted surface-to-surface Iranian missiles as well as drones, and that two rockets had been fired from Gaza.

With Iran's air defences heavily damaged, Israeli Air Force chief Tomer Bar said "the road to Iran has been paved".

Attacks on Iranian defences continued until the filing of this report at 10:00pm.

In preparation for possible further escalation, reservists were being deployed across Israel. Army Radio reported units had been positioned along the Lebanese and Jordanian borders.

In Iran, explosions were heard overnight across the capital, state media reported. Fars News agency said two projectiles had hit Mehraband airport, located inside the capital, which is both civilian and military.

State television reported that a 14-storey housing complex, Shahid Chamran, had been flattened by a missile. It said 60 people had been killed, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on that report.

Authorities in Iran's northwest said that Israeli air strikes since Friday had killed at least 30 military personnel in East Azerbaijan province, according to news agency ISNA.

Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said 78 people had been killed in Israel's strikes on Friday and more than 320 wounded, most of them civilians.

IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES DAMAGED

Israel sees Iran's nuclear programme as a threat to its existence, and said the bombardment was designed to avert the last steps to production of a nuclear weapon, even though US intelligence says it has seen no sign that this is imminent.

Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon called the strikes "an act of national preservation".

A military official yesterday said Israel had killed nine Iranian nuclear scientists, and that the damage to the nuclear facilities at Esfahan and Natanz would take "more than a few weeks" to repair.

Tehran insists the programme is entirely civilian in line with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and that it does not seek an atomic bomb.

However, it has repeatedly hidden parts of its programme from international inspectors, and the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported it in violation of the NPT.

Israel, which is not an NPT signatory and is widely understood to have developed a nuclear bomb, has said it cannot let its main regional foe gain atomic weapons.

Iranian talks with the United States to resolve the nuclear dispute have stuttered this year.

Tehran implied that it would not attend the round that was scheduled for this weekend in Oman, albeit without definitively refusing.