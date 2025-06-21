Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

A missile launched from Iran is intercepted as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, June 21, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear programme while under threat and Europe tried to keep peace talks alive.

Israel began attacking Iran on June 13, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Here are the latest developments:

[12:03pm]

Israel attacks nuclear site in Isfahan: Iranian media

Israel attacked Iran's Isfahan nuclear site in the early hours of Saturday, the Fars news agency reported, saying there were no hazardous leaks or risk to the population.

Quoting a security official, it said Israel carried out multiple attacks including on the Isfahan site, saying "most of the explosive sounds heard in these attacks were related to air defence activity". There was no "leakage of hazardous materials," the official was quoted as saying.

AFP

[11:20am]

Israel military says hit Hezbollah site in south Lebanon

Israel's military said Saturday its navy hit a Hezbollah "infrastructure site" near the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura, a day after Israel's foreign minister warned the Lebanese armed group against entering the Iran-Israel war.

"Overnight, an Israeli Navy vessel struck a Hezbollah 'Radwan Force' terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon", the military said, adding the site was used by Hezbollah "to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians".

AFP

[10:55am]

22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media

Police in Iran's Qom province said Saturday that 22 people "linked to Israeli spy services" had been arrested since June 13, Fars news agency reported.

"22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime's spy services, disturbing public opinion, and supporting the criminal regime," the agency stated, citing the head of police intelligence in Iran's Qom province.

AFP

[9:37am]

Israel claims second IRGC drone warfare commander killed

Israel's military said it has killed a second commander in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a statement shared on social media, the Israeli military said Air Force warplanes targeted the commander – referred to by the Israelis as Amin Pour Jodkhi – whom it accused of overseeing the launch of "hundreds" of UAV drones towards Israel from the southwest of Iran.

The Israeli military said it had earlier assassinated Tahar Fur, another commander of the IRGC's drone force, on June 13 , and Jodkhi had "assumed a central role in the command's operations" since then.

Al Jazeera

[8:18am]

Israel launches strikes on missile facilities in central Iran: air force

The Israeli air force said Saturday it had launched a new wave of airstrikes against missile storage and launch sites in central Iran, on the ninth day of conflict between the two countries.

In a post on X, the air force said it targeted "missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran".

AFP

[8:16am]

Israel has delayed Iran nuclear bomb by 'at least two or three years': minister

Israel estimates its strikes on Iran have delayed Tehran's potential to develop a nuclear weapon by "at least two or three years", Israel's foreign minister said in an interview published Saturday.

Israel's offensive, which has hit hundreds of nuclear and military sites, killing top commanders and nuclear scientists, has produced "very significant" results, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told German newspaper Bild.

"According to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb," said Saar.

"The fact that we took out those people who led and pushed the weaponisation of the nuclear program is extremely important," he told Bild.

"We already achieved a lot, but we will do whatever we can do. We will not stop until we will do everything that we can do there in order to remove this threat."

Iran, which has retaliated against the unprecedented offensive Israel launched on June 13 with drone and missile strikes, denies it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Saar said the Israeli government had not "defined regime change" in the Islamic republic as "an objective in this war".

"At least until now, we didn't do that," he said.

AFP

[8:14am]

Global stocks mixed, oil lower as market digests latest on Iran

Global equities were mixed Friday, while oil prices retreated as markets weighed the latest developments in the war between Iran and Israel.

Markets rose after US President Donald Trump said he would allow for up to two weeks before possible US military action against Iran.

But on Friday afternoon, Trump expressed doubt that European powers would be able to help end the Iran-Israel war, telling reporters "Europe is not going to be able to help in this."

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished lower following a choppy session. Analysts pointed to broad investor unease.

"We have a situation in the Middle East where missiles are still firing, there's no ceasefire and there's a fear that the US may be involved," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

In light of uncertainty on Iran, trade and other areas, "investors are de-risking, they're selling stocks ahead of the weekend," Sarhan said.

European equity markets mostly rose while Asian markets were mixed.

The Brent international crude benchmark contract dropped more than two percent after Trump's remarks, with analysts pointing to investor relief following fears that the United States could immediately join the Israeli campaign.

US oil prices fell more modestly because a US holiday on Thursday kept trading volumes low that day.

"News that President Trump would delay any decision on joining Israel's attacks against Iran has boosted the market mood," said Kathleen Brooks, an analyst at trading firm XTB.

"Brent crude has dropped... as traders price out the worst-case scenario for geopolitics."

Crude futures had soared and global equities slumped in recent sessions as the Israel-Iran conflict showed no signs of easing, with investors pricing in the risk of tighter oil supplies that would likely weigh on economic growth.

But analysts cautioned of more volatility ahead.

"While the immediate prospect of a US intervention in Iran may have diminished, the fact this is reportedly a two-week hiatus means it will remain a live issue for the markets going into next week," said Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst at AJ Bell.

While the Middle East crisis continues to absorb most of the news, Trump's trade war remains a major obstacle for investors as the end of a 90-day pause on his April 2 tariff blitz looms.

"While the worst of the tariffs have been paused, we suspect it won't be until those deadlines approach that new agreements may be finalized," said David Sekera, chief US market strategist at Morningstar.

"Until then, as news emerges regarding the progress and substance of trade negotiations, these headlines could have an outsize positive or negative impact on markets," he said.

- Key figures at around 2050 GMT -

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.3 percent at $77.01 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $74.93 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 42,206.82 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,967.84 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,447.41 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,589.66 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,589.66 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.3 percent at 23,350.55 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 38,403.23 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.3 percent at 23,530.48 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,359.90 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1516 from $1.1495 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3444 from $1.3465

Dollar/yen: UP at 146.13 yen from 145.45 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 85.66 pence from 85.37 pence

[AFP]

[8:12am]

Trump says Iran has 'maximum' two weeks, dismisses Europe peace efforts

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible American air strikes, as Israel claimed it has already set back Iran's presumed nuclear programme by at least two years.

Trump's latest comments indicated he could take a decision before the fortnight deadline he set a day earlier, as he dismissed European efforts to end the conflict and said it would be "very hard" to ask Israel to cease its attacks.

A series of blasts were heard in Tehran on Friday as Israel kept up the massive wave of strikes it says is aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons -- an ambition Tehran has denied.

"According to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb," Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar said in an interview published Saturday.

Saar said Israel's week-long onslaught will continue. "We will do everything that we can do there in order to remove this threat," he told German newspaper Bild.

As Trump mulls the prospect of joining the war on Israel's side, top diplomats from Britain, France and Germany met their Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva and urged him to resume talks with the United States that had been derailed by Israel's attacks.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said "we invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all sides, including the United States, without awaiting the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for."

But Araghchi told NBC News after the meeting that "we're not prepared to negotiate with them (the United States) anymore, as long as the aggression continues."

Trump was dismissive of European efforts, telling reporters, "Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this."

Trump also said he's unlikely to ask Israel to stop its attacks to get Iran back to the table.

"If somebody's winning, it's a little bit harder to do," he said.

Any US involvement would likely feature powerful bunker-busting bombs that no other country possesses to destroy an underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordo.

On the streets of Tehran, many shops were closed and normally busting markets largely abandoned on Friday.

- 450 missiles -

Since Israel launched its offensive on June 13, targeting nuclear and military sites but also hitting residential areas, Iran has responded with barrages which Israeli authorities say have killed at least 25 people.

A hospital in the Israeli port of Haifa reported 19 injured, including one person in serious condition, after the latest Iranian salvo.

More than 450 missiles have been fired at the country so far, along with about 400 drones, according to Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not updated the toll since.

A US-based NGO, the Human Rights Activists News Agency, provided a toll on Friday based on its sources and media reports, saying at least 657 people have been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians.

Israel's military said it struck missile launchers in southwestern Iran after overnight air raids on dozens of targets including a nuclear research centre.

In Israel, sirens sounded in the afternoon after missiles were launched from Iran for the second time on Friday. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted military sites and air force bases.

Meanwhile, a US Navy official said an aircraft carrier will be moved closer to the Middle East next week, making it the third in or near the region.

- 'Madness' -

"This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don't see regional escalation of this conflict," said Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who earlier stated "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that while Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to 60 percent, there was no evidence it had all the components to make a functioning nuclear warhead.

"So saying how long it would take for them, it would be pure speculation because we do not know whether there was somebody... secretly pursuing these activities," agency chief Rafael Grossi told CNN.

"We haven't seen that and we have to say it."

Arab League foreign ministers gathered in Istanbul late Friday to discuss the war, Turkish state news agency Anadolu said, on the eve of a weekend gathering of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Switzerland announced it was temporarily closing its embassy in Tehran, adding that it would continue to fulfil its role representing US interests in Iran.

AFP