Israel-Iran conflict
Reuters
Tue Jun 24, 2025 09:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 09:43 PM

Most Viewed

Israel-Iran conflict
Watch
Israel-Iran conflict

Iran-Israel conflict: Trump uses expletives to describe post ceasefire actions

Tue Jun 24, 2025 09:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 09:43 PM
Reuters
Tue Jun 24, 2025 09:22 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 09:43 PM
Photo: Screenshot

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised both Iran and Israel for what he said were violations of a ceasefire between the two adversaries in the hours after he announced the truce would go into force.

"...They [Iran] violated, but Israel violated it too. Are you questioning if Israel is committed to the cease? Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before," the US president told reporters at the White House.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy of Israel's going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake that didn't land. I'm not happy about that.

"You know what? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing. Do you understand that?" he said.

This video contains profanity.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে