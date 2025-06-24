Iran-Israel conflict: Trump uses expletives to describe post ceasefire actions

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised both Iran and Israel for what he said were violations of a ceasefire between the two adversaries in the hours after he announced the truce would go into force.

"...They [Iran] violated, but Israel violated it too. Are you questioning if Israel is committed to the cease? Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before," the US president told reporters at the White House.

"So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy of Israel's going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake that didn't land. I'm not happy about that.

"You know what? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing. Do you understand that?" he said.

This video contains profanity.