Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel

Tel Aviv evacuation warning from Iran
The Iranian flag flutters outside the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2025. REUTERS

Iran's judiciary said yesterday it hanged a man arrested in 2023 and convicted of being a spy for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, as fighting raged between the two foes.

"Esmaeil Fekri, a Mossad agent convicted of the capital offences of 'corruption on Earth' and 'moharebeh' (waging war against God) was hanged after going through the full process of criminal procedure," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.

Mizan said the execution was carried out after all legal procedures were completed and the verdict was upheld by the supreme court.

Yesterday, Iran's chief justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

