Reuters
Sun Jun 15, 2025 07:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:58 PM

Iran fires ballistic missiles at Israel amid escalating conflict

Both Iran state media and Israeli military confirm
Reuters
Sun Jun 15, 2025 07:44 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:58 PM
Iran missile attack on Israel
Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on Tehran Oil Refinery, in south of Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Majid Asgaripour

Iran state media today said ballistic missiles have been launched from across Iran toward Israel.

Israeli military also confirmed it in a statement.

Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, according to a Reuters witness while air raid sirens were heard in Jerusalem.

Israel's attack on Iran 2025
The collapse of deterrence between Iran and Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier said its responses to Israeli attacks will be "more decisive and severe" if Israel's hostile actions continue, according to state media.

Pezeshkian added that Iran's military has so far responded "strongly and appropriately", the report said.

Israeli attacks have ‘backfired’ while fostering Iranian ‘unity’: Expert

 

Israel-Iran conflict
