Israel-Iran conflict
AFP, Tehran
Mon Jun 16, 2025 09:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:54 PM

Iran condemns Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'

Iran state TV live broadcast resumes after Israeli attack
Iran condemned Israel's attack on a state TV building in Tehran on Monday as a "war crime", and called on the UN Security Council to take action.

The strike on the offices of IRIB during a live broadcast was a "wicked act" and a "war crime", said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

"The UNSC must act now to stop the genocidal aggressor from committing further atrocities against our people," he added.

An Israeli attack on Monday hit the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building, cutting off live coverage immediately.

The blast occurred as the presenter was live on TV lambasting Israel before she was seen leaving the live broadcast, Iranian media reported, sharing a video of the incident.

Live coverage resumed shortly after.

Loud blasts heard in west Tehran: AFP journalist

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also condemned the attack, calling it "inhuman, criminal and a terrorist act."

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel on Friday launched a surprise attack, saying it was targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities.

So far it has killed at least 224 people in the Islamic republic, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Iran state TV, radio 'about to disappear': Israel defence minister

Iran has retaliated with barrages of drone and missiles that have killed at least 24 people in Israel, according to the latest figures from the prime minister's office.

Iran does not recognise Israel and has long accused it of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities, as well as assassinating its scientists.

