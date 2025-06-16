Iran accuses Israel of targeting hospital, calls it 'war crime'

People watch from a bridge as flames from an Israeli attack rise from Sharan Oil depot, following Israeli strikes on the depot in Tehran, Iran on June 15, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran today accused Israel of targeting a hospital in the country's west, condemning it as a "war crime".

"Farabi Hospital in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran was targeted by the Israeli regime's aggressive attacks," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that "attacking hospitals alongside attacks on residential areas is a gross violation of international law and a war crime".

A previous media report said a workshop near the hospital was the target of the Israeli attack.