Do people in Iran support Israel’s plans for regime change?

Shiite Muslims from the Imamia Students Organization participate in an anti-Israel protest in Lahore on June 15, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Photo: AFP

Amid the ongoing conflict, Jamal Abdi, the president of the National Iranian American Council, says Israel's attacks have ostracised any Iranians who were sympathetic to its plans for regime change in Iran.

"I think that this is an epic miscalculation by Netanyahu," he told Al Jazeera from Washington, DC.

"The legitimacy of the Islamic Republic really has been at a low point. The women life, freedom protests in 2022 was really an explosion of calls by Iranians to get rid of the regime. And for decades, Netanyahu has pushed this line that the US should get involved in regime change, and the Israelis have also engaged in what I would call a psyops campaign aimed at creating more and more pressure on Iranians and blaming the Islamic Republic, as they do deserve the blame," he said.

And for a long time, there were some people in the Iranian diaspora who supported Israeli attacks on Iran, who thought that Israel would only strike "Islamic Republic targets" and not Iranians, Abdi said.

But that view has now changed, he said.

"Netanyahu is now talking about turning Iran into Beirut. The Beirut strategy. Tehran is going to burn. It seems like they are now transitioning to a regime destabilization campaign. And I think for a lot of people, especially people who maybe thought the Israelis are their friends, are now realizing that what we saw in Gaza, what we saw in Lebanon, what we have seen across the region, is now coming for Iranians. And it is not liberation, it is death," he added.