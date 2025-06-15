Israel-Iran conflict
Reuters
Sun Jun 15, 2025 05:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 05:03 PM

Most Viewed

Israel-Iran conflict
Israel-Iran conflict

Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

Sun Jun 15, 2025 05:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 05:03 PM
Reuters
Sun Jun 15, 2025 05:00 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 05:03 PM
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides attends a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb (not pictured) at the Presidential Castle in Helsinki, Finland on May 22, 2025. Reuters file photo

Iran has asked Cyprus to convey "some messages" to Israel, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, adding he expected to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

He did not say who specifically the messages were from or what they said, although they come after the Cypriot foreign minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart on Friday night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Christodoulides also said he was not happy with what he said was a slow reaction by the European Union to the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.

Cyprus, the closest EU member state in the region, had asked for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, he said. Projectiles sent by Iran to strike Israel were visible from various locations across Cyprus on Friday and Saturday night.

"It is not possible for the EU to claim a geopolitical role, to see all these developments and for there not to be at the very least a convening of the Council of Foreign Ministers," Christodoulides told journalists.

Cyprus has offered to assist in the evacuation of third-party nationals from the region, and has called on all sides to refrain from actions which could escalate the conflict.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ফেব্রুয়ারিতে নির্বাচনের সিদ্ধান্ত দ্রুত ইসিকে জানান, সরকারের প্রতি সালাহউদ্দিন

তিনি আরও বলেন, এই সরকারের র‍্যাটিফিকেশন লাগবে পরবর্তী সংসদে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের হামলায় তেল আবিবে মার্কিন দূতাবাসের শাখা ভবন ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে