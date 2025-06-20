Countries evacuating citizens from Iran and Israel

Countries around the world are taking measures to evacuate their citizens from Israel and Iran as the two nations enter the seventh day of their air war and airspace in the region remains closed.

A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel.

Here are some of the countries whose citizens have left:

AUSTRALIA

The Australian government evacuated by land a small group of the 1,200 Australians seeking to leave Israel on Wednesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday.

Around 2,000 Australians in Iran have registered for assistance.

AUSTRIA

48 Austrians have left Israel or neighbouring Jordan, out of the 200 who reported to the Tel Aviv embassy, the Foreign Ministry said.

Around 100 Austrians have requested to leave Iran. 44 Austrian and EU citizens have been evacuated towards Turkey and Armenia, it added.

BULGARIA

Bulgaria has closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated diplomatic staff and their families to neighboring Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told local media on Friday, adding that the embassy would continue to operate from Baku.

CHINA

China has evacuated more than 1,600 citizens from Iran and hundreds more from Israel, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. Several thousand Chinese nationals are thought to reside in Iran, according to state media reports.

CZECH REPUBLIC

A flight with 66 people evacuated from Israel had landed near Prague, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said.

FRANCE

France will arrange a convoy by the end of the week from Iran to the Turkish or Armenian borders, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday.

French citizens in Israel can board buses starting Friday morning from the Jordanian border and a flight has been chartered from Amman, Barrot said.

GERMANY

345 German citizens have left the Middle East region, the foreign ministry said, after the country provided charter flights to Germany.

GREECE

Greece has evacuated 16 nationals and their families by land from Iran to Azerbaijan and is now working on their repatriation to Greece, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

INDIA

India said on Wednesday that it had launched "Operation Sindhu" to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. 110 Indian students have been evacuated from northern Iran into Armenia on June 17, India's foreign ministry said.

ITALY

Italy is organizing a charter flight from Egypt on June 22 to allow its citizens to leave Israel. The country is facilitating road convoys from Teheran to countries neighbouring Iran, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

JAPAN

87 Japanese nationals and their family members have evacuated by land to neighbouring countries from Israel and Iran, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday.

Japan plans to conduct a second evacuation by bus from Iran as early as June 21.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand temporarily closed its Tehran embassy and evacuated two staff and their families by land to Azerbaijan.

POLAND

Poland ended an evacuation from Iran on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said. A flight with about 40 people from Israel is expected to arrive on Sunday after two others already landed on Wednesday and Thursday.

PORTUGAL

Portugal has temporarily shut its embassy in Iran and evacuated four of its citizens via Azerbaijan.

It has received 130 repatriation requests from citizens in Israel and is organising a repatriation flight, expected to land in Portugal later on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

SERBIA

A group of 100 Serbs have fled Israel via Egypt, ambassador Miroljub Petrovic said on Thursday.

SIERRA LEONE

36 citizens were evacuated to Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

SLOVAKIA

The first evacuation flight with 73 people, tourists and family members of diplomats from Israel arrived in Bratislava on Monday, Slovak authorities said. The foreign ministry added on Friday it would temporarily close its embassy in Tehran and was fully evacuating staff from the country.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has supported the evacuation of 32 of its citizens from Iran to Turkmenistan, and 25 from Israel to Jordan, the foreign ministry said.

TAIWAN

36 Taiwanese have been evacuated from Israel via the land crossing with Jordan, while three Taiwanese have left Iran via the land border with Turkey, Taiwan's foreign ministry said.

UGANDA

Two diplomats and 42 Ugandan students have been evacuated from Iran to Turkey, Uganda's foreign ministry told Reuters.

UNITED STATES

The United States is working to evacuate US citizens wishing to leave Israel by arranging flights and cruise ship departures, US ambassador Mike Huckabee said in a post on X on Wednesday.

VIETNAM

Vietnam's foreign ministry told its citizens in Israel and Iran to get ready for evacuation and 18 Vietnamese citizens have already been evacuated from Iran.