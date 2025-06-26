CIA says intelligence indicates Iran's nuclear program severely damaged
Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt.
"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," Ratcliffe said in a statement.
