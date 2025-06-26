CIA says intelligence indicates Iran's nuclear program severely damaged

A combination picture shows satellite images over Fordow underground complex, before and after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, June 20, 2025, left, and June 22, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Maxar Technologies

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt.

"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," Ratcliffe said in a statement.