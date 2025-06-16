China urges Iran, Israel to 'immediately' take steps to cool tensions
China urged Iran and Israel to "immediately" take steps to reduce tensions on Monday, after Tehran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities and Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran.
"We urge all parties to immediately take measures to cool down the tensions, prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil, and create conditions for returning to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.
Comments