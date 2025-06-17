Israel-Iran conflict
Can Israel break thru Iran’s nuclear stronghold?

Tucked beneath the rugged mountains of northern Iran lies Fordow—a nuclear facility buried deep underground. With Iran edging closer to nuclear capability, tensions are mounting across Israel and the broader Western world.

But that leads to a pressing question—does Israel possess the firepower to take out such a well-fortified target? If not, will the US intervene? And even if it does, how certain is a successful outcome?

GBU-57, a massive, specialised bomb often referred to as the "bunker buster." Is this formidable weapon the West's best and perhaps only chance to neutralise Fordow?

In today's episode of Star Explains, we dive into the story behind the GBU-57, unpack expert military opinions, and examine how this deepening Iran-US conflict is taking on new and complex dimensions.

