British PM says G7 wants 'de-escalation' between Israel, Iran

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said today he believed Group of Seven leaders meeting in Canada were united in wanting de-escalation between Israel and Iran.

"I do think there's a consensus for de-escalation," Starmer told reporters at the summit in the Canadian Rockies.

"Obviously, what we need to do today is to bring that together and to be clear about how it is to be brought about," he said.

"But the risk of the conflict escalating is obvious, I think, and the implications -- not just for the region but globally -- are really immense, so the focus has to be on de-escalation," he said.

Starmer said he spoke with most G7 leaders after they arrived Sunday and had spoken by telephone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Separately, Starmer said he hoped in a meeting in Kananaskis with US President Donald Trump to finalize implementation of a trade deal between the two allies.