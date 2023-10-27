UN agency says 'soon many more will die' from Gaza siege

Israel-Hamas War
AFP, Jerusalem
Fri Oct 27, 2023 03:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 03:34 PM

File photo: Reuters

The United Nations warned Friday that "many more will die" as a result of Israel's ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip, saying basic services in the Palestinian territory were "crumbling".

"As we speak people in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage."

