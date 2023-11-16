Tulip, Rushanara toe party line amid UK Labour revolt

A majority of Labour Party MPs, including British-Bangladeshi Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali, abstained from voting on a motion placed at the UK House which demanded that the government call for a ceasefire in Gaza, reports The Independent.

However, 56 out of 198 Labour MPs defied party chief Keir Starmer and voted in favour of the ceasefire.

Eight members of Starmer's "shadow" ministerial team left their roles to defy the party position, according to agencies.

The Scottish National Party introduced the motion calling for an amendment of the UK's legislative agenda for the upcoming year to include a call for a ceasefire, said agencies.

"(We) call on the government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire", reads the SNP's motion.

While Tulip Siddiq has not made an official public statement regarding the motion, Rushanara Ali defended her stance on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"Tonight, I have abstained from voting on the SNP's motion," she said. "I want to see a ceasefire and I have been clear about this, but the reality is that this motion does not secure a ceasefire, and would not lead towards one, which the people of Gaza urgently and desperately need."

While extending her respects to the labour MPs who left the shadow government to vote against the party stance, she said the "motion doesn't stand a chance of securing a ceasefire".

"I will not relent in my obligation to be a loud voice within the shadow government, simply in exchange for a symbolic measure, important as it is, when my conscience dictates that I do much more now."

Two days before the vote, Tulip Siddiq posted a video on X in which she was seen asking the government at parliament what they were doing to protect hospitals and pregnant women in Gaza.

Tulip Siddiq is elected as a member of parliament from Hampstead and Kilburn, while Rushanara Ali represents Bethnal Green and Bow.

Apsana Begum, another British-Bangladesh Labour leader who defied the party head to vote for a ceasefire posted on X, "I've just voted for an immediate ceasefire. I am so proud to represent the people of my constituency, — time and time again we have demonstrated that we stand together against injustice."

British-Bangladeshi Labour MP Rupa Huq also supported the ceasefire by voting yes, as per a post on her X handle.