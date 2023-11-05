Israel-Hamas War
Reuters, Cairo
Sun Nov 5, 2023 01:54 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 01:57 AM

Israel-Hamas War

More than 60 hostages missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Says Hamas armed wing
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Anas al-Shareef

The armed wing of Palestinian militant faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, also said on Hamas' telegram account that 23 bodies of Israeli hostages were trapped under the rubble.

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.

