Hamas govt says Israeli strike on Gaza's biggest hospital kills 13

The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Friday an Israeli strike on the territory's largest hospital killed 13 people.

"Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City, a government statement said, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said "Israeli tanks fired on Al-Shifa hospital", while the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.