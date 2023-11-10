Israeli strike on Gaza's biggest hospital kills 13
Hamas govt says Israeli strike on Gaza's biggest hospital kills 13
The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Friday an Israeli strike on the territory's largest hospital killed 13 people.
"Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City, a government statement said, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.
Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said "Israeli tanks fired on Al-Shifa hospital", while the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.
Gaza's Al Shifa hospital 'coming under bombardment': WHO
A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the Al Shifa hospital had been "coming under bombardment", adding that 20 hospitals in Gaza were now out of action entirely.
Asked about the Gaza health ministry's allegation of an Israeli strike on the hospital courtyard, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said: "I haven't got the detail on Al Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment".
Asked to elaborate, she said there was "intense violence" at the site, quoting colleagues on the ground.
UN rights chief urges probe over Israel's Gaza bombardment
The UN human rights chief on Friday urged an investigation into what he called Israel's use of "high-impact explosive weapons" in Gaza, which he said was causing indiscriminate destruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Israel must end its use of such weapons in the densely populated area, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have been displaced by fighting in the last month.
Verified social media shows dead and wounded at Gaza's Shifa hospital
Graphic video shared on social media and verified by Reuters on Friday shows a number of dead and wounded, including children in an area of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which a Gaza health ministry spokesman said had been hit by Israeli airstrikes.
There was no immediate Israeli military comment on the video, which a Reuters correspondent said appeared to have been made in a covered, outdoor area near the hospital's outpatient department, where displaced people had been sleeping.
Reuters was able to confirm the location from one of the children seen in the video, a girl wearing dark trousers and a purple t-shirt, who is also seen in other footage at the entrance of the hospital.
Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Gaza officials said Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, further endangering a health system swamped with thousands of casualties and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.
"The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours," Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera television. Qidra said Israel targeted the courtyard of Al Shifa, the biggest hospital in Gaza City, and there were casualties, but he did not provide details. Israel said Hamas has hidden command centres and tunnels beneath Al Shifa, allegations Hamas denies.
Israel strikes Syria after drone hits southern Eilat city: military
Israel's military said an organisation in Syria launched a drone that hit a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday and that it struck the group in response.
The military did not say what organisation in Syria had launched the drone toward Eilat, on the Red Sea approximately 400 kms (250 miles) from the nearest point in Syrian territory.
Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, saying the military was performing "exceptionally well," but insisted Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory.
"A ceasefire with Hamas means surrender," he told Fox News, adding there was no "timetable" for the military offensive.
"I think the Israeli army is performing exceptionally well," he added.
To read about the war between Israel and Hamas as it unfolds, click here.
Comments