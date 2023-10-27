Israel pummels Gaza with strikes as it expands ground operations

An explosion is seen on the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side, October 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The Israeli military said Friday it was expanding its ground operations in Gaza as it unleashed one of the fiercest bombardments in three weeks of war with the territory's Hamas rulers.

Huge orange flashes lit up the night sky over Gaza City as air strike after air strike hit the shattered territory, where internet access and the phone network were cut.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the army was "extending" its ground operations after two straight nights of tank incursions.