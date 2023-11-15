Israel hospital raid 'violation' of international law
The Palestinian Authority today denounced Israel's operation inside Gaza's largest hospital as a "flagrant violation" of international law, demanding world action to protect patients and civilians inside the facility.
The Israeli military's overnight entry into Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital was a "flagrant violation of international law", a statement from the Palestinian foreign ministry said, demanding "urgent international intervention to protect the civilians there".
The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians inside the facility.
