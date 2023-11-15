Israel hospital raid 'violation' of international law

Says Palestinian authority

Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The Palestinian Authority today denounced Israel's operation inside Gaza's largest hospital as a "flagrant violation" of international law, demanding world action to protect patients and civilians inside the facility.

The Israeli military's overnight entry into Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital was a "flagrant violation of international law", a statement from the Palestinian foreign ministry said, demanding "urgent international intervention to protect the civilians there".

The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians inside the facility.