Israel-Hamas War
AFP
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:13 PM

Israel ground forces and jets raided central Gaza: army

Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:06 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:13 PM
File photo: Reuters

Israeli ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a night-time targeted raid in central Gaza Strip, the army said Friday, as it prepares for a land invasion.

"During the last day, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.

"As part of the activity, IDF aircraft and artillery struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Shujaiya area and throughout the Gaza Strip."

