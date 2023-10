Israeli soldiers drive in a tank by Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The Israeli army carried out a "targeted raid" overnight in northern Gaza with tanks and infantry, it said in a statement Thursday, as it prepared its forces for a ground invasion.

"Overnight, the IDF conducted a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat," the army said in a statement.

"The soldiers exited the area at the end of the activity."