'Hospitals and patients must be protected': White House

Israeli soldiers take part in an operation amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a location given as Al-Shati, Gaza, in this still image taken from video released November 14, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected," the White House said late Tuesday when asked about an operation by its ally Israel, which has sent troops into Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa.

"We won't speak to the specifics of an ongoing Israeli military operation. As we've said, we do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don't want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire. Hospitals and patients must be protected," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.