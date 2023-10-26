Gaza needs a full ceasefire for aid to get in: Palestinian minister

Smoke rises from nearby Israeli strikes as seen from a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable urgently needed humanitarian aid to be brought in, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday in The Hague.

EU leaders are poised to call on Thursday for pauses in bombardments into and out of Gaza to enable access for aid, but al-Maliki said this proposal was unacceptable, as it would not ensure aid could come in and water and electricity supplies be reinstated.