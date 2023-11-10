Israel-Hamas War
Agencies
Fri Nov 10, 2023 11:08 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 11:26 AM

Most Viewed

Israel-Hamas War
Live Updates

Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Agencies
Fri Nov 10, 2023 11:08 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 11:26 AM
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Doaa Rouqa
Latest updates about the war between Israel and Hamas
11:12 AM | 10 Nov 2023

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Gaza officials said Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, further endangering a health system swamped with thousands of casualties and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

"The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours," Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera television. Qidra said Israel targeted the courtyard of Al Shifa, the biggest hospital in Gaza City, and there were casualties, but he did not provide details. Israel said Hamas has hidden command centres and tunnels beneath Al Shifa, allegations Hamas denies.

Read more

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

10:30 AM | 10 Nov 2023

Israel strikes Syria after drone hits southern Eilat city: military

Israel's military said an organisation in Syria launched a drone that hit a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday and that it struck the group in response.

The military did not say what organisation in Syria had launched the drone toward Eilat, on the Red Sea approximately 400 kms (250 miles) from the nearest point in Syrian territory.

09:15 AM | 10 Nov 2023

Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza

File photo: Reuters

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, saying the military was performing "exceptionally well," but insisted Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory.

"A ceasefire with Hamas means surrender," he told Fox News, adding there was no "timetable" for the military offensive.

"I think the Israeli army is performing exceptionally well," he added.

Read more

Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza

To read about the war between Israel and Hamas as it unfolds, click here.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের বিশ্লেষণ: সত্যি কি 'অবাধ ও সুষ্ঠু' নির্বাচনের দিকে যাচ্ছি

‘কী হতে যাচ্ছে’ সে সম্পর্কে কোনো প্রকার ধারণা না থাকায় দেশকে সামনে এগিয়ে নিতে যে ধরনের আশা-উদ্দীপনার প্রয়োজন, তা আমাদের মধ্য থেকে হারিয়ে যাচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শীর্ষ খবর

মূল মজুরি ৫৬ দশমিক ২৫ শতাংশ বাড়ানোর ঘোষণার পরেও কেন শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে