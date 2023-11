Israeli soldiers walk at the Al Shifa hospital complex during what they say is a delivery of humanitarian aid to the facility in Gaza City, in this still image from handout video obtained November 15. Photo: Reuters

A doctor at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City told AFP that the facility's director and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on Thursday.

"Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors," said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital which has been a major focus of the Israeli operation against Hamas following the militants' October 7 attacks.