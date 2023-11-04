Ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and attack: Blinken

The US secretary of state reaffirmed US support for 'humanitarian pauses'

The United States believes that a ceasefire in Israel's military offensive in Gaza would leave Palestinian militant group Hamas in place and allow it to regroup and carry out similar attacks to the one on October 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, reports Reuters.

That attack killed more than 1,400 people, the worst assault in Israel's history. Blinken made his comments at a news conference in Amman, alongside his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts who have repeatedly urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

However, Blinken reaffirmed US support for "humanitarian pauses" in fighting between Israel and Hamas to ensure people in the besieged Gaza Strip get help, reports AFP.

About sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries, Blinken said: "The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses."