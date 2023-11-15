Israel-Hamas War
Reuters, United Nations
Wed Nov 15, 2023 09:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 09:52 PM

Call for pauses in Gaza fighting: UN Security Council to vote

Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote later today on a draft resolution that calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable aid access, diplomats said.

Some diplomats said they expected the 15-member council to adopt the resolution, though some countries were likely to abstain. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain.

