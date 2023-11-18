Burn Gaza now, says Israel’s deputy speaker

A senior lawmaker in Israel has urged the military to "burn" Gaza and not allow any fuel into the Palestinian enclave unless all hostages held by Hamas are released.

The comments made on Friday by Nissim Vaturi, deputy speaker of the Knesset, are the latest in a string of incendiary remarks by Israeli politicians on the deadly fighting with Hamas.

"All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane," Vaturi, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Burn Gaza now, nothing less! Don't allow fuel in, don't allow water in until the hostages are returned!"

Earlier this month, Netanyahu suspended Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu from cabinet meetings after he suggested using nuclear weapons against the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has killed more than 11,500 Palestinians in a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel has also imposed a near total blockade of the Palestinian enclave, which the UN and human rights groups say has only exacerbated the catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

After long debates, the UN Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday calling for humanitarian pauses in the fighting and the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas."