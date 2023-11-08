Blinken says Israel should not 'reoccupy' Gaza

Israel-Hamas War
AFP
Wed Nov 8, 2023 03:55 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:03 PM

Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once its war with Hamas ends.

Speaking to reporters after G7 foreign ministers held talks in Japan, Blinken listed what he said were "key elements" in order to create "durable peace and security."

"The United States believes key elements should include: no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends," Blinken told reporters.

He added that other conditions included no "attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza" or any "reduction in the territory of Gaza."

