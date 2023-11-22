Biden 'extraordinarily gratified' over Gaza hostage deal

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was deeply relieved that some hostages taken when Hamas militants stormed into Israel on October 7 will soon go free under a deal brokered with help from across the Middle East.

"I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls... will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden thanked the leaders of Qatar and Egypt for their "critical leadership" in reaching the deal and hailed Israel for agreeing to an extended pause in fighting in Gaza to allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

He noted that two American hostages were freed in late October following intense diplomatic efforts.

"Today's deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released," Biden said.

The four-day truce announced Tuesday after weeks of all-out war marked the first major diplomatic breakthrough since fighting began more than six weeks ago.

Under the Qatar-brokered deal, Hamas will release 50 women and children kidnapped during their October 7 raids, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed, most of them civilians.

A senior US official said three Americans, including three-year-old Abigail Mor Idan, were among the 50 earmarked for staggered release from Thursday.

Biden said he would remain in close touch with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt "as we work to ensure this deal is carried through in its entirety."

"It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the hostage deal was "the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the Department and broader United States government."

"While this deal marks significant progress, we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza," Blinken said.

While Qatar played a key role in the mediation, a senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Egypt was vital in brokering arrangments with Hamas.

"I don't want to understate the role the Egyptians have played at key moments," the senior official said.