Five Palestinians were killed Thursday during an Israeli raid on Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A statement from the ministry said the death toll in Jenin stood at five, in addition to six wounded.

The Israeli army said its forces were operating in Jenin but did not provide further details.