Who are the candidates in Iran's presidential election?

Presidential candidates (clockwise) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Alireza Zakani, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi during a debate at the Iran State television studio in Tehran on June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

Six candidates -- five conservatives and one reformist -- are competing in Iran's presidential election on Friday to succeed the late Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Here is a look at the candidate list:

- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf -

Ghalibaf, 62, is a prominent conservative who has served as parliament speaker since 2020.

Born on September 23, 1961 near the northeastern city of Mashhad, he has held various governmental roles including mayor of Tehran.

Ghalibaf has run for the presidency three times -- 2005, 2013 and 2017, the last of which he withdrew from to support Raisi's candidacy.

Before entering politics, he was in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological defenders of the Islamic republic.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed him as head of the Guards' air force in 1997, and he became the head of the police force in 2000.

- Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -

Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, 53, is an ultraconservative medical doctor and a staunch supporter of Raisi's government.

Born on April 14, 1971, he serves as vice-president and heads the Martyrs' Foundation.

Previously, he represented Mashhad in parliament for four consecutive terms.

In the 2021 presidential election, he secured 3.5 percent of the vote.

- Saeed Jalili -

Jalili, 58, is an ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator known for his uncompromising anti-West stance.

Born on September 6, 1965 in Mashhad, he was selected by Khamenei as one of his representatives in Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Jalili lost a foot during his service.

He led Iran's nuclear programme negotiations between 2007 and 2013 and strongly opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and Western governments, which aimed to curb Tehran's nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.

Jalili ran for president in 2013 and supported Raisi in 2017, withdrawing his candidacy.

- Massoud Pezeshkian -

Pezeshkian, 69, is the oldest candidate and the sole reformist in the race.

Born on September 29, 1954, he is an outspoken heart surgeon who has represented the northwestern city of Tabriz in parliament since 2008.

He was health minister in the government of former reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

In the 2021 presidential race that brought Raisi to power, he was disqualified alongside other reformist and moderate candidates.

Recently, he criticised Raisi's government for lacking transparency during nationwide protests triggered by the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.

- Mostafa Pourmohammadi -

Pourmohammadi, 64, is the only cleric in Iran's presidential elections.

A conservative and a veteran politician, he was born on December 23, 1959 in the religious city of Qom.

He held multiple positions over his career including in Iran's intelligence ministry.

Pourmohammadi took the post of interior minister under the government of hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and served as justice minister under moderate president Hassan Rouhani.

- Alireza Zakani -

Zakani, 58, is an ultraconservative who has served as Tehran's mayor since August 2021.

Born in the capital on April 2, 1965, he is a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war.

Zakani was a candidate in the 2021 presidential election before withdrawing to support Raisi. He was disqualified from running in 2013 and 2017.

He was a lawmaker for four separate terms, representing Tehran for three terms and Qom for one.

He was a staunch critic of the 2015 nuclear deal.