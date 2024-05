Mourners attend the funeral procession of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi at the Muslim Shiite Shrine of Masoomeh in Qom, on May 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

Tens of thousands of Iranians flocked to the streets of Tehran Wednesday to join the funeral processions of president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In the centre of the city, people holding portraits of Raisi gathered in and around Tehran University, where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to lead prayers for Raisi and his companions.